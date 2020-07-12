Ghost Recon Breakpoint AI Companions and ‘Resistance’ Live Event Out Next Week

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive its highly anticipated 'AI companions' update next week, Ubisoft announced today in the 'Forward' event pre-show. The update will release on July 15th.

Your teammates are back! Get ready to form your new Ghost team. Create your own soldiers who will follow you everywhere to protect your back. Lead them strategically and trap your enemies, the Wolves. Your team will be available starting 15th July.

Additionally, a new live event titled 'Resistance' will debut the following day.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Is Getting AI Teammates This Summer

Take part in the Ghost Recon Breakpoint Resistance mission! Starting 16th July, carry out exclusive new missions, help the resistance and get unique rewards during a 2-week limited-time event.

Check out trailers and screenshots for both down below.