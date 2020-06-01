Get the Latest Xiaomi Router With WiFi 6 at a Major Discount

Today we have the best deal on a WiFi Router that will definitely entice you. Your latest smartphones and laptops feature WiFi 6 technology but it is of no use if you have the old router. To tackle that, get yourself the new Xiaomi Router with support for WiFi 6 and enhance your browsing and online gaming experience. Also, Xiaomi is also offering massive discounts under several categories, so do check that out as well.

Xiaomi WiFi Router With WiFi 6 Available at Just $65.99 - Get it Now!

Hardware Configuration

Processor : IPQ6000 4-core A53 1.2GHz CPU

Network acceleration engine : single-core 1.5GHz NPU

ROM : 128MB

Memory : 256MB

2.4GHz WiFi : 2x2 (Maximum support IEEE 802.11ax protocol, theoretical maximum rate up to 574Mbps)

5GHz WiFi : 2x2 (the highest support IEEE 802.11ax protocol, the theoretical maximum rate can reach 1201Mbps)

Product antenna : 2 built-in dual frequency antennas

Product cooling : natural cooling

Machine interface :

1 10/100 / 1000M adaptive WAN port (Auto MDIMDIX)

3 10/100 / 1000M adaptive LAN ports (Auto MDIMDIX)

LED indicator : 2 (System indicator * 1, Internet indicator * 1)

System reset button : 1

Power input interface : 1

Protocol standards : IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax, IEEE 802.3 / 3u / 3ab

Certification standard : GB / T9254-: 2008; GB4943.1-2011

Wireless parameters:

Dual frequency : 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Wireless channel : 2.4GHz Channel: 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13

5GHz Channel : 36,40,44,48, 149,153,157,161,165

Check out the hardware specification for more details on the Xiaomi WiFi Router with WiFi 6. Other than this, my favorite aspect of the device is its design. It's pitch black elegance goes well anywhere you place it. Yes, the design language is aggressive but this just ad to the stunning design.

