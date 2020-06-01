Get the Latest Xiaomi Router With WiFi 6 at a Major Discount
Today we have the best deal on a WiFi Router that will definitely entice you. Your latest smartphones and laptops feature WiFi 6 technology but it is of no use if you have the old router. To tackle that, get yourself the new Xiaomi Router with support for WiFi 6 and enhance your browsing and online gaming experience. Also, Xiaomi is also offering massive discounts under several categories, so do check that out as well.
Xiaomi WiFi Router With WiFi 6 Available at Just $65.99 - Get it Now!
Take note that the discount on the Xiaomi WiFi Router with WiFi 6 technology is available at a limited time discount. We would advise you to take note of it because the price drop will revert back to its original model. So be advised and order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the product specifications.
Hardware Configuration
Processor : IPQ6000 4-core A53 1.2GHz CPU
Network acceleration engine : single-core 1.5GHz NPU
ROM : 128MB
Memory : 256MB
2.4GHz WiFi : 2x2 (Maximum support IEEE 802.11ax protocol, theoretical maximum rate up to 574Mbps)
5GHz WiFi : 2x2 (the highest support IEEE 802.11ax protocol, the theoretical maximum rate can reach 1201Mbps)
Product antenna : 2 built-in dual frequency antennas
Product cooling : natural cooling
Machine interface :
1 10/100 / 1000M adaptive WAN port (Auto MDIMDIX)
3 10/100 / 1000M adaptive LAN ports (Auto MDIMDIX)
LED indicator : 2 (System indicator * 1, Internet indicator * 1)
System reset button : 1
Power input interface : 1
Protocol standards : IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax, IEEE 802.3 / 3u / 3ab
Certification standard : GB / T9254-: 2008; GB4943.1-2011
Wireless parameters:
Dual frequency : 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Wireless channel : 2.4GHz Channel: 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13
5GHz Channel : 36,40,44,48, 149,153,157,161,165
Check out the hardware specification for more details on the Xiaomi WiFi Router with WiFi 6. Other than this, my favorite aspect of the device is its design. It's pitch black elegance goes well anywhere you place it. Yes, the design language is aggressive but this just ad to the stunning design.
The Xiaomi WiFi Router with WiFi 6 is available at a 22 percent off, priced at $65.99. Head over to this link to get it.
That's all there is to it, folks. Be sure to check out the range of products available at a massive discount from Xiaomi. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2. That's all for now, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.
