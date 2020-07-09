Check out These Wide Range of QIDI Tech 3D Printers Available on Discount for a Limited Time

If you're interested in getting your hands on a capable 3D printer then you have come to the right place. Today we have a wide range of options available at affordable prices that you can check out. Our list features 3D printers on discount from QIDI Tech and simply choose the model that fits your needs and order away.

QIDI Tech Offers Wide Range of Industrial Grade 3D Printers at Affordable Prices

QIDI Tech Industrial Grade - X Max 3D Printer

Main Features: Single extruder with four sides blowing turbofan

5-inch full color touchscreen with intuitive icons makes for easy operation

Build size: 300mm x 250mm x 300mm / 11.8" x 9.8" x 11.8"

Full metal support more stable than plastic support;Aviation aluminum, CNC machining aluminum alloy

QIDI TECH Professional after-service team,if you have any problem about our 3d printer,we will reply to you within 24 hours.Free one-year warranty.

The 3D printer is available at a discounted price of $1188.

QIDI tech Large X - Plus Industrial Grade 3D Printer

Main Features: QIDI TECH X-PLUS 3D printers, designed by top professional team, combine the highest precision 3D technology, and feature the quiet printing, air purification, Wi-Fi connection. Which can be printed on kind of material such as Nylon, Carbon Fiber, PC etc., and also be compatible with any brands of 1.75mm filament.

The X-PLUS 3D Printer Kit comes with two different types of extruder assembly. The extruder A had already been installed on the printer. The max printing temperature is 250C, and it can works well with PLA, ABS, TPU. And for extruder B, free to you if you need. The maximum printing temperature is 300C, and can print Nylon, Carbon Fiber, PC. (The latest development, free trial).

Get the QIDI tech Large X 3D Printer at just $839.

QIDI Tech LCD 3D Printer

Main Features: 1.QIDI Technology's latest LCD resin 3d printer, comprehensive leading industrial design, precision manufacturing.

2.Double Z-axis linear guide design ensures stable printing process and accurate printing results.

3.Shadow 5.5S is equipped with high-quality 2K lcd screen, which achieves fast curing through matrix ultraviolet light, improves printing accuracy, and thus makes printing result better.

4.Shadow 5.5S is the 2020 new model, upgraded air filtration system, each set of Shadow 5.5 S is equipped with friendly resin, no irritating smell.

5.QIDI TECH Professional after-service team,if you have any problem about our 3d printer,we will reply to you within 24 hours.Free one-year warranty (the 2K LCD and FEP film are excluded).

The QIDI Tech LCD 3D printer is available at a discounted price of just $259.

QIDI Tech X Pro 3D Printer

Main Features: QIDI TECH 3D printer, equipped with the latest dual extrusion technology, occupied the overall leading position in education, engineering, design and home/hobby printing.

X-Pro 3D Printer Kit features conditional breakpoint printing and upgraded 4.3 inch screen, Smarter and easier operation.Mute printing.

Durable and high temperature resistance 6mm aviation grade aluminum build platform, can be heated up to 120℃. Removable curved metal plate make it more convenient to remove the model after printing, which is widely appreciated by users.

The QIDI TECH 3D Printer with metal platform support rod, which upgraded to 12mm, and also including upgraded parts like motor, main board, and mechanical structure, ensuring more stable printing.

Backed by with One-to-one QIDI TECH service.

The QIDI tech X - Pro model is the best model to get at its price. It is available at a discounted price of $588 for a limited time.

Which model are you looking to get? Let us know down below.