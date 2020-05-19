Budget Smartwatches on Discount – Includes Ticwris GTS, Redmi Band, More

Today we have the best deals on budget smartwatches on a discount that you can try out right now. While most high-end smartwatches have crossed the threshold prices to be affordable, we have some of the best options available carrying the essential features. Our list includes the Ticwris GTS, Huawei Honor Band 5, Redmi Band, and more. if you're looking to get one for yourself, be sure to avail the offer as soon as you can.

Get the Best Budget Smartwatches on Discount for a Limited Time - List Includes Ticwris GTS, Haylou Solar Smartwatch, More

Take note that the prices are only available for a limited time and will revert to their original model. So act fast and order your share of our budget smartwatches on discount. There is a wide range of options available so choose the one that best fits your needs. Now, let's get down to the list.

Ticwris GTS

Main Features:

4 sensors: Gravity sensor, pedometer sensor, heart rate sensor (HRS3300), temperature monitoring device (thermistor)

Multi functions: Temperature monitoring, step counting, distance measurement, calorie consumption management, sleep monitoring, time display, incoming call reminder, intelligent alarm clock, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, intelligent remote control camera, prevent loss, information push (WeChat, QQ, SMS, Facebook, Twitter), event reminder.

7 sports modes: Sport Walking, Walking, Running, Indoor Running, Cycling, Climbing, Swimming.

1.3 inch TFT screen offers a very clear display with super bright colors.

Long battery life: 5 days for daily use and the standby time up to 20 days.

Ticwris GTS is a new option on our list of budget smartwatches on discount and packs a pretty neat square-screen design. It boasts a color display and adds all the essential features that you're looking for. If you're up for it, the Ticwris GTS is available at a 26 percent off, priced at $26.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Huawei Honor Band 5

Main Features:

●Clear Display

It adopts 0.95 inch AMOLED phantom screen with resolution of 240 x 120 and PPI up to 282. The surface of the screen is covered with 2.5D curved glass, which is more resistant to scratching. The dial market is free to replace and supports third-party custom dials.

●Heart rate monitor

Support 24-hour heart rate monitoring, built-in high-precision AI algorithm, comprehensive accuracy of up to 97.8%. Support Huawei TruSleep 2.0, non-visible heart rate monitoring to avoid nighttime light interference.

●10 sports modes

Outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor riding, indoor cycling, swimming pool, free training, indoor walking, rowing machine, elliptical machine

●Multiple smart reminders

Call stranger number identification, WeChat red envelope reminder, unread message, real-time view message, scene smart reminder, lift wrist preview. Mobile phone to find a mobile phone, remote control camera

With AMOLED panel to save battery life, the Honor Band 5 is best if you work out. It boasts a compact design and it is also the company's latest addition to the Honor series Bands. It is available at a 31 percent off, priced at $30.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Haylou Solar Smartwatch

Main Features:

● The ingenuity of design within reach

Nordic minimalist design interpretation of the Solar attitude of the trend. Smooth lines, creating a unique sense of movement and a sense of youth; shaped as the name suggests, like the sun dazzling arc metal body, eye clinics, are all your outstanding light

● TFT high-definition screen brightness

Regardless night light, fiber cents, 1.28 inch TFT high definition screen brightness, rich colors and delicate, real and vivid picture. Or in the night, sweeping both the content in bright light, details clearly visible. More

The Haylou Solar Smartwatch is also a new addition and packs some unique features. The design and build quality are great and it is one of the finest options on our list of budget smartwatches on discount. If you're interested, the Haylou Solar Smartwatch is available at a 17 percent off, priced at $39.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Redmi Band

Main Features: 1.08 inch large screen color display

Clear display is more vivid

Adopt TFT color screen, vivid colors, adjustable brightness, one by one, more information and data at a glance The screen can be brightened by lifting the wrist, and the screen can be closed by palming the screen lightly.

Personal training on the wrist

Record your daily routine anytime, anywhere

50 meters waterproof

One of my favorite options on our list the Xiaomi Redmi Band is new and packs a color display. It is available at a 22 percent off, priced at $21.98. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Main Features

● The fitness band uses Bluetooth 5.0 BLE which offers an improved range, connectivity speed and efficiency

● 0.95 inch AMOLED colour display that pushes 120 x 240 pixels resolution on an AMOLED screen

● 5ATM water resistant rating ( up to 50 meters )

● The fitness band uses Bluetooth 5.0 BLE which offers an improved range, connectivity speed and efficiency

● Come with a 135mAh battery and it is rated to last more than 20 days on a single charge

● Support for Alipay offline payment

● Focus on your health,built-in heart rate record, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, etc.

● 135mAh battery capacity offers up to 20 days standby time

The Xioami Mi Band 4 is the company's most popular and latest addition to its Mi Band lineup. It offers a wide range of features and all the essential health-related features. If you're up for it, the Mi Band 4 is available at a 66 percent off, priced at $27.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of budget smartwatches on discount. If you're willing to get one of these for yourself, be sure to avail the offer ahead of the expiration. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10.