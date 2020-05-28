Get These Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds Under $50 – Includes Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2, More

We're all watching TV shows and movies these days due to the global health crises but you have to admit that there are a lot of distractions. To tackle that, you need a good pair of wireless earbuds so all of your attention remains on what you're watching. That is what we are here for and today we have a bunch of wireless earbuds on a discount and available under $50 that you can get your hands on right now.

Try These Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds Under $50 And Enhance Your media Consumption Experience

The prices might return to their original model so it would be wise for you to act fast and order your share as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the prices will revert back to their original model. Now, let's get down to see some of the main features of the Bluetooth wireless earbuds under $50.

i500 TWS Bluetooth Earphones

Main Features:

Open cover pop-up window

Support wireless charging

Bluetooth 5.0

Binaural call

Automatic pairing, TWS

Large battery, long standby time

Sweat-proof, noise reduction, HD call, left and right channel separation, stereo surround bass

Charging base: 300mAh

Available at $32.99, these wireless earbuds on discount is a great option. The design resembles Apple's AirPods and they fit perfectly in your ear, It also comes with a charging case, so you charge them while you're on the go. Head over to this link to get it.

i80 TWS Bluetooth Earphones

Main Features

• Open cover pop-up, power display

• Wireless charging, large battery, long standby time

• Anti-sweat sports headphones

• Noise reduction, HD calling

• Left and right channel separation, stereo surround bass

• Lightweight mini design

The i80 TWS Earphones are available at $37.99. It packs a pretty solid design and it will serve you all the purpose it was intended for just fine. Head over to this link to get these wireless earbuds.

TWS Pro Earphones

Main Features:

Support change the name of Bluetooth

Support locator to find a headset

Supports transparent mode and noise reduction

Wireless charging and charging with a line

Support for opening the lid pop, automatic mating connector

Percussion and anti-magnetic support functions

These pair of wireless earbuds keep more or less the same design as that of Apple's AirPods Pro, the TWS Pro Earphones are available at just $41.99. Head over to this link to get it.

i2000S TWS HighTechX Edition Earphones

Main Features:

● Bluetooth version: 5.0

● Material: ABS

● Effective straight line distance: 10 meters

● Battery: single headset 30mAh charging bin 350mAh

● Play time: 3 - 4 hours

● Standby time: 4 hours

● Pop up windows ( supports iOS 10 and above )

● Separate use left earphone and right earphone tap control like original

● Great bass quality and enhanced audio

This particular wireless earbuds are one of our favorite pertaining to the features it has in store. In addition, it packs amazing features that you should definitely try out. It is available at $28.99. Use the code: GBI2000STWS to avail the offer. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2

Lastly, we have the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 wireless earbuds, one of my personal favorites and having it used for myself, I would have no problem recommending it to anyone who enjoys good sound, great build, and overall reliability. It is available at $49.99 for a limited time. Simply, use the code: E4B0203501A27000 to take advantage of the offer. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list wireless earbuds under $50. If you wish to get one for yourself, be sure to avail the discount as soon as you can. Also, check out our discount on these budget smartwatches.