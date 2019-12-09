Get Stunning Discount on Smartphones: Featuring OnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone 2, More

If you missed out on our deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you still have a chance to get your favorite smartphones for less. That's right, we have an insane discount on smartphones that you can avail right now. Our list includes the amazing OnePlys 7T, Xiaomi Mi 9T and many more. If you're up for it, let's dive in to see some more details on the matter.

Amazing Discount on Smartphones Offer Xiaomi Mi 9T, Asus ROG Phone 2, OnePlus 7T, More at Extremely Low

Take note that the discount is only available for a limited time only and will return to its original model after some time. Henceforth, it would be wise for you to act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the list.

Umidigi F1

if you're looking to get a cheaper device but with impressive specifications and design, your best bet would be the Umidigi F1. It comes with a tiny notch up top and a pretty solid build. It is powered by the Helio P60 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It is available at a 27 percent off as part of our list of discounts on smartphones. This makes the price come down to just $189.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T boasts one of the best designs on our list of discounts on smartphones. It features an all-screen design thanks to the pop-up camera mechanism. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730 coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity, It is best for gaming and can handle anything you throw at it. It is available at a 23 percent off, priced at $299.99. Head over to this link to get it.

OnePlus 7

Being an owner of one, the OnePlus 7 boasts an amazing design and build quality. The device is absolutely a monster in terms of performance with the Snapdragon 855. In addition, the stunning display is one of the best HD panels. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. It is available at a 32 percent off as part of our discount on smartphones, priced at $398.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Asus ROG Phone 2

If you're looking to get a powerhouse of a smartphone with the current-gen processor that beats the charts, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is the cone to get. The Snapdragon 855 Plus coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage can handle any game or app you throw at it and still have room to spare. It also features a whopping 120Hz display for fluid user experience. This particular model features Google Play and all the services associated with it. It is available at a 25 percent off as part of our discount on smartphones, priced at $525.99. Use the code: GBROG2345678 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

OnePlus 7T

Probably one of the best options on our list of discount on smartphones. It comes with a 90Hz display which means the refresh rate is better than most smartphones out there. In addition, it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It is available at a 27 percent off, priced at $479.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of discount on smartphones for now. If you have your eyes on one, be sure to get it ahead of the expiration. If you fail to order your share, the prices would return to its original model.

Which model are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.