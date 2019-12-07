Get These Amazing WiFi Routers on Discount for a Limited Time – List Includes Asus RT, Xiaomi Mi R3P, More

If you missed out on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, check out our latest options on WiFI Routers on discount. That's right, today we have a bunch of high-end routers available on a discount that you can buy right now. Our list of options includes the popular Xiaomi Mi R3P, Asus RT and many more. So let's dive in to see some more details on the list.

WiFi Routers on Discount - Limited Time Deals From Xiaomi Mi R3P, Asus RT, More

The discount is only available for a limited time.

Xiaomi Router 4A

The Xiaomi Router 4A is a great option. It boasts all the features that you're looking for. It not only blends well with the ambiance but will deliver the required speeds.

Zapo Z

Main Features:

● Adopts the new generation 11AC technology in the 5G frequency band

Improves the frequency modulation efficiency by increasing the bandwidth, and the interference in the 5GHz frequency band is small, which is more suitable for users to transmit high-definition video with real delay and high bandwidth requirements. Multimedia data such as voice, to meet more people's better audio-visual experience

● Intelligent network speed technology

Intelligent network speed distribution technology, self-contained to determine the bandwidth required for all Internet access, dynamically allocate Internet traffic, to ensure that the game, video full speed without the card

● With USB interface

Can connect U disk, mobile hard disk, and other storage devices. Users can access the contents of the storage device directly through wireless or wired devices on the same LAN. USB has many extended applications, such as SAMBA / DLNA / through FTP, you can share your own music, photos, movies and other files in various formats so that the smart router becomes a data sharing center

The Zapo Z features these specifications.

Asus RT

Main Features:

● USB 2.0 port supports Aiplayer for music streaming.

● Concurrent dual-band WiFi up to 600Mbps brings you lag-free HD experiences.

● Improved coverage and multi-device performance with four external 5dBi antennas–two each for the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

● Parental control-monitor and restrict internet activity for any user.

Asus RT is a great option and comes with a solid yet equally stunning build and design. In addition, it comes with the necessary features, so you can be sure that connectivity and internet speed is amazing.

Xiaomi Mi R3P

Main Features:

● IPQ8064 dual-core 1.4GHz main processor, dual-core 733MHz network coprocessor

● The latest 802.11a / b / g / n / ac WiFi standard: more reliable streaming for your home computers and mobile devices

● Simultaneous dual band 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz networks, it can be up to 2600Mbps

● Four external antennas for faster wireless performance at greater distances

● Manage your network settings easily with the Xiaomi MiWiFi App

Xiaomi Mi R3P is probably one of the best options. The design is great and the overall build quality is amazing as well.

Tenda AC11

Main Features

● The 11AC is a dual-band wireless router designed for large-scale homes that are suitable for 200M and above fiber-optic homes.

● Independent signal enhancement module, Beamforming intelligent

● Signal enhancement technology, external 5 x 6dBi high gain antenna, signal coverage of 120 square meters can wear three walls, and support signal strength adjustment, according to the specific use environment

● Select the appropriate signal strength. Equipped with Gigabit LAN, supporting 200Mbps and above fiber access, two-way 5G WiFi design, achieving 867Mbps of the WiFi access intelligent terminal

Tenda AC11 features an aggressive design language. This dual-band WiFi Router comes intact with all the necessary bits so you can be sure that you won't sacrifice on connectivity and speeds.

That's all for the list of WiFi Routers.

