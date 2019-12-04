Amazing Discount on Wireless Earbuds – Includes Whizzer TP1, QCY T2C, Redmi AirDots, More

If you missed out on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there's still a great discount on wireless earbuds. That's right, the prices are still down so feel free to order the one that you want. Our list includes the Xiaomi Haylou GT1, QCY T2C and many more. So let's dive in to see some more details on the products.

Discount on Wireless Earbuds for a Limited Time - Featuring Xiaomi Redmi AirDots, Whizzer TP1, More

Be sure to note that the discount is only available for a limited time. This means that the price drop will return to its original structure. So it would be wise to act fast and order the product as soon as you can.

Xiaomi Haylou GT1

Main Features:

• Frequency response range 20 - 20000Hz

• Impedance 32

• Sensitivity 110dB

• Bluetooth version 5.0

• Multiple touch, DSP noise reduction, IPX5 waterproof

Xiaomi Haylou GT1 is probably one of the best options on our list of discounts on wireless earbuds. It is available at a 20 percent discount, priced at just $21.99. Head over to this link to get it.

QCY T2C

Main Features

●Bluetooth V5.0 technology, the transmission speed is twice higher. The anti-interference performance is enhanced and the connection is more stable, avoid sound delays

●CVC 6.0 noise reduction technology high sensitivity silicone mic, improve the recognition of the speech, make sure you can talk without any effort even in noisy environments

●Ergonomically designed, the earbuds exactly fit the contours of the ears

One of my personal favorite options on our list of discount on wireless earbuds, the QCY T2C offers amazing sound quality. It is available at a 37 percent discount, priced at $19.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Bilikay F9

Main Features:

● Wireless Bluetooth V5.0, clear and smooth music, stable signal

● The transmission frequency is 2.4GHz, the sound is smooth, the treble is clear, and the bass is strong

● With a transmission distance of 10 meters, you can enjoy music and calls anytime, anywhere without wire binding

● Compact and lightweight can transmit high-quality sound, the line will not tangles

Bilikay F9 comes with a unique case that displays battery life - a feature missing from most wireless earbuds on the market. It is available at a 9 percent off, priced at just $17.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots

Main Features:

• The headset has a built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip to be called a new generation of headphones. Redmi AirDots is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, the data transfer rate is up to 2 times compared to the previous generation, the connection is faster and more stable. Listening to music and playing is smoother and softer

•Noise Reduction of 7.2mm Moving Coil Drive Unit and DSP Intelligent Environment Noise Reduction:

• when material and setting are the same, the larger the size of the speaker unit, the better of the low frequency

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots is undoubtedly one of the best options on our list of discount on wireless earbuds. It features amazing sound and build quality. If you're up for it, the Redmi AirDotsis available at aa 46 percent discount, priced at $19.58. Head over to this link to get it.

Whizzer TP1

Main Features:

• 10mm moving coil tinner, wider dynamic range, sound detail more, high rigidity can also guarantee

• Quasi-tesla magnetic wireless headphones external magnetic coil dynamic lifting unit expressive force

• Bluetooth 5.0 significant effect on power optimization and signal

• Automatic pairing easier to use automatic paired left and right after booting

• Class-rotating pipe window

• Full touch operation, stable physical performance, and better water resistance

• IPX5 waterproof

Probably the best option on our list of discount on wireless earbuds, the Whizzer TP1 is a newcomer that boasts an amazing design and built quality promising top-notch sound quality. It is available at an 18 percent discount, priced at $49.69. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of discount on wireless earbuds. If you are willing to get one for yourself, be sure to avail the offer as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the discount is only available for a limited time.

That's all for now, folks. Which earbuds are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.