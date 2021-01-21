GeForce NOW Expanding into Australia, Turkey & Saudi Arabia This Year

The GeForce NOW Alliance is expanding into new territories, NVIDIA announced today with a press release. The GeForce company is partnering with regional telecommunications providers so that GeForce RTX servers can be placed on the edge nodes, providing low-latency game streaming.

Before the end of the year, Australia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia customers will be able to join GeForce NOW.

Cyberpunk 2077 GOG Version Can Be Played via GeForce NOW at Launch

Founded by a group of avid gamers, Pentanet has built Perth, Australia’s largest and fastest-growing fixed wireless network, delivering high-bandwidth internet services to the Perth metro area as well as fiber throughout Western Australia. Australian gamers can look forward to PC gaming on nearly any device later this year. Bringing cloud gaming to Turkey, in collaboration with their new gaming platform, Turkcell recently announced GeForce NOW Powered by GAMEPLUS. Gamers who want to get a leg up can visit the GAME+ page to pre-register. Zain KSA, the leading 5G telecom operator in Saudi Arabia, is nearing a formal launch of its GeForce NOW service. The launch will bring GeForce NOW into the country for the first time.

NVIDIA is certainly betting heavily on its cloud gaming service, with 5G rollout pending in several countries all around the world. A couple of months ago, they delivered a browser-based solution to enable GeForce NOW on iOS, thus circumventing the infamous Apple Store restrictions. A few days ago, during the virtual CES 2021, we also learned that GeForce NOW will be directly available on LG Smart TVs at some point this year.

The press release ends with NVIDIA teasing discussions with additional partners to further increase GFN support globally. We'll keep you apprised with regards to any such official news.