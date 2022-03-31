GeForce NOW to Receive 20 Game Additions in April; GFN App is Available on Chromebook

The GeForce NOW app continues to expand its service. Recently, the cloud gaming service has added new games every week. Now, the service is going to continue extending its support for Chromebook devices as well as adding a grand total of 20 games across the entire month of April. So now, more users will be able to turn their devices into high-end powered rigs.

So, let's start with the list of games since this is the big news of the week. GeForce NOW will start April off with the following additions coming this week:

Midnight Ghost Hunt (New release on Steam)

Weird West (New release on Steam)

Dying Light Enhanced Edition (Epic Games Store)

ELEX II (Epic Games Store)

FAR: Changing Tides (Epic Games Store)

Hero’s Hour (Epic Games Store)

Martha Is Dead (Epic Games Store)

Also coming to GeForce NOW through the month of April are the following 20 games.

Anno 1404 - History Edition (Steam)

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (Steam)

Cities in Motion 2 (Steam)

Crawl (Steam)

Cultist Simulator (Steam)

Die After Sunset (Steam)

ELDERBORN (Steam)

EQI (Steam)

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Steam)

Flashing Lights - Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)

Jupiter Hell (Steam)

Offworld Trading Company (Steam)

Ranch Simulator (Steam)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Steam)

SOL CRESTA (Steam)

Star Control: Origins (Steam)

Spirit of the Island (Steam)

Twin Mirror (Steam)

Wobbledogs (Steam)

Continuing on with the latest GeForce NOW news, the GFN app has become available on Chromebooks. Getting the app will allow users to instantly transform Chromebooks into gaming rigs capable of playing 1,000+ PC titles with and against millions of other players — without waiting for downloads, installs, patches or updates.

Of course, this also means that users can still enjoy the benefits of expanded services such as the RTX 3080 tier which essentially allows users to enjoy extended play sessions and higher-quality graphics.

That's not all, NVIDIA also announced that GeForce NOW Powered by ABYA Free and Priority plans are available again, in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Chile. Keep in mind, however, that the plans are going to be available only for a limited time and while supplies last.