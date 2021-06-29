Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available to All XGP Ultimate Users on PC; Quality Upped to 1080p@60FPS

On the same day it officially released on iOS (bypassing Apple's Store thanks to a Progressive Web App based on Rainway technology), Xbox Cloud Gaming also became available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users on PC.

Just like the iOS implementation, the PC one is also based on browsers, though Microsoft previously confirmed the intention to add Xbox Cloud Gaming directly into the Xbox app. On PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can use Edge or Chrome to get started here.

This means there are potentially hundreds of millions of low-specced PCs that could now access games that have much greater requirements than their system could manage. The streaming quality has also been upped to 1080P@60FPS, thanks to the upgraded Xbox Series X blades, though that remains one step below Google Stadia which allows 4K, HDR, and 5.1 support. Microsoft did promise it'll add more features to the service going forward, though, which leaves us hopeful the gap will be closed eventually.

Here's a list of the games currently playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming, according to Windows Central. It's huge, to say the least.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition

Astroneer

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Tooie

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battletoads

Beholder Complete Edition

Black Desert

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Carto

Celeste

Children of Morta

Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition

ClusterTruck

Code Vein

Conan Exiles

Control

Crackdown 3

Cricket 19

CrossCode

Cyber Shadow

Darkest Dungeon

Darksiders Genesis

DayZ

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Dead Cells

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Desperados III

Destiny 2

Destroy All Humans!

DiRT 5

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonoured: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Don't Starve: Giant Edition

Donut County

DOOM (1993)

DOOM II (Classic)

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM (2016)

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Double Dragon Neon

Double Kick Heroes

Dragon Age Inquisition

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition

Drake Hollow

Eastshade

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

F1 2019

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 3

Five Nights at Freddy's 4

For Honor

Forager

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fuzion Frenzy

Gang Beasts

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War: Judgement

Gears Tactics

Genesis Noir

Goat Simulator

Golf With Your Friends

GONNER2

GreedFall

Grand Theft Auto V

Grounded — Game Preview

Guacamelee! 2

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Haven

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hotshot Racing

Human Fall Flat

HyperDot

Hypnospace Outlaw

Ikenfell

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Injustice 2

Jetpac Refuelled

Joy Ride Turbo

Jurassic World Evolution

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kameo: Elements of Power

Katana Zero XB1

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Killer Queen Black

Limbo

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Madden NFL 20

Maneater

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

MLB: The Show 21

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Morkredd

MotoGP 20

Mount & Blade: Warband

My Time at Portia

Narita Boy

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky's Tale

NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition

Night in the Woods

No Man's Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Octopath Traveler

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outriders

Outer Wilds

Outlast 2

Overcooked! 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Peggle 2

PHOGS!

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Power Rangers; Battle for the Grid

Project Winter

Prey

Psychonauts

Rain on Your Parade

RAGE

RAGE 2

ReCore

Red Dead Online

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

River City Girls

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure

ScourgeBringer

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Spiritfarer

Star Renegades

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE

Supraland

SnowRunner

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3

Terraria

The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Renarkled

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Falconeer

The Gardens Between

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Little Acre

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The Outer Worlds

The Sims 2

The Surge 2

The Touryst

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete Season

The Wild at Heart

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition

Torchlight III

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

UnderMine

Undertale

Unravel Two

Unruly Heroes

Unto the End

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)

Wasteland Remastered

We Happy Few

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wilmot's Warehouse

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World War Z

Worms Rumble

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Do note that that Xbox Cloud Gaming availability is currently limited to 22 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, South Korea, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Additionally, these are Xbox versions of the games. For example, when playing Elder Scrolls Online you will be playing on the Xbox servers since there is no crossplay (unlike the Stadia version, which has crossplay with PC).

Of course, as a reminder, while PC and iOS are the latest arrivals to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Android is also available. The recommended bandwidth requirements are 10Mbps minimum with a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection.