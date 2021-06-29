Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available to All XGP Ultimate Users on PC; Quality Upped to 1080p@60FPS
On the same day it officially released on iOS (bypassing Apple's Store thanks to a Progressive Web App based on Rainway technology), Xbox Cloud Gaming also became available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users on PC.
Just like the iOS implementation, the PC one is also based on browsers, though Microsoft previously confirmed the intention to add Xbox Cloud Gaming directly into the Xbox app. On PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can use Edge or Chrome to get started here.
This means there are potentially hundreds of millions of low-specced PCs that could now access games that have much greater requirements than their system could manage. The streaming quality has also been upped to 1080P@60FPS, thanks to the upgraded Xbox Series X blades, though that remains one step below Google Stadia which allows 4K, HDR, and 5.1 support. Microsoft did promise it'll add more features to the service going forward, though, which leaves us hopeful the gap will be closed eventually.
Here's a list of the games currently playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming, according to Windows Central. It's huge, to say the least.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
- Astroneer
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battletoads
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition
- ClusterTruck
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Control
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 19
- CrossCode
- Cyber Shadow
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darksiders Genesis
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destiny 2
- Destroy All Humans!
- DiRT 5
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonoured: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Don't Starve: Giant Edition
- Donut County
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Double Dragon Neon
- Double Kick Heroes
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition
- Drake Hollow
- Eastshade
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 3
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War: Judgement
- Gears Tactics
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Golf With Your Friends
- GONNER2
- GreedFall
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grounded — Game Preview
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Haven
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hotshot Racing
- Human Fall Flat
- HyperDot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Ikenfell
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Injustice 2
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Katana Zero XB1
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Killer Queen Black
- Limbo
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Madden NFL 20
- Maneater
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- MLB: The Show 21
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Morkredd
- MotoGP 20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- My Time at Portia
- Narita Boy
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition
- Night in the Woods
- No Man's Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Octopath Traveler
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outriders
- Outer Wilds
- Outlast 2
- Overcooked! 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Peggle 2
- PHOGS!
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Power Rangers; Battle for the Grid
- Project Winter
- Prey
- Psychonauts
- Rain on Your Parade
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- ReCore
- Red Dead Online
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- River City Girls
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Supraland
- SnowRunner
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Terraria
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Renarkled
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Falconeer
- The Gardens Between
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Little Acre
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Sims 2
- The Surge 2
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete Season
- The Wild at Heart
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition
- Torchlight III
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- UnderMine
- Undertale
- Unravel Two
- Unruly Heroes
- Unto the End
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
- Wasteland Remastered
- We Happy Few
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wilmot's Warehouse
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms Rumble
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Do note that that Xbox Cloud Gaming availability is currently limited to 22 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, South Korea, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Additionally, these are Xbox versions of the games. For example, when playing Elder Scrolls Online you will be playing on the Xbox servers since there is no crossplay (unlike the Stadia version, which has crossplay with PC).
Of course, as a reminder, while PC and iOS are the latest arrivals to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Android is also available. The recommended bandwidth requirements are 10Mbps minimum with a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 16.99
USD 29.27
USD 31.53
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter