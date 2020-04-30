Game Heroes Campaign Looks to Support those Living with Cancer

The impact of COVID-19 is being felt everywhere. From smaller aspects like the delay of games and movies to terrible aspects like games stores pushing to open up and needlessly risk employee lives after earlier failed attempts to be classed as essential. There are, of course, other massive impacts like the huge contraction of the US economy. One thing that isn't touched on much is the hit to charities - people simply cannot get out and fundraise through entering marathons and other challenges - and the significant knock-on effects these have. Game Heroes is a project looking to aid one such charity

As I made quite clear yesterday when covering the Games for Carers initiative, I have nothing but the utmost respect for those working in the care sector. Game Heroes is a new fundraising method for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that supports those suffering from cancer physically, emotionally and financially. This support is especially vital as those suffering from cancer are forced into even deeper isolation due to the immuno-compromised state caused by the disease and treatment.

The Game Heroes campaign began a little over one month ago and has raised £192,862 of an initial goal of £250,000 at the time of writing. As for what these donations go towards, they are as follows, as stated by Macmillan:

£ 50 could help the Cancer Information Nurse Specialists on our Macmillan Support Line deal with a call or web enquiry

Even just watching and supporting those streaming could be a great help, offering moral support while you watch people either be good or bad at the video games - It's all for a good cause. Again, you can check out, sign up or watch those participating in the Game Heroes campaign on the official site.