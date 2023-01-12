NVIDIA & Valve In-Talks To Optimize GeForce Now For Steam Deck In Future Release

NVIDIA & Valve are working to optimize the GeForce Now game streaming service for the Steam Deck handheld console.

NVIDIA and Valve to look at optimizing the GeForce Now streaming service for Steam OS gamers

Steam Deck offers opportunities for gamers to play hundreds of games through its Steam OS experience. Still, like many others, the handheld has access to outside cloud services, such as Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA's GeForce Now. However, it is not a fully compatible service, with inconsistencies that make it difficult for players to access and adopt the service. The two companies are discussing ways to improve the experience for players.

Like most cloud services, a separate application or browser window is essential to log in and begin playing via the various streaming platforms on the market. Unfortunately, NVIDIA GeForce Now users are met with opening a browser window to access the service and then run into control issues due to compatibility.

Andrew Fear, NVIDIA GeForce Now Product Manager, spoke with PC Gamer, mentioning that the two companies are working towards fixing the issues and optimizing the service for Steam Deck users.

There is not a native app on Steam deck today. Use a Chromium browser to make it work. I would say that both Nvidia and Valve, I think we're both interested in making [GeForce Now on Steam Deck] better. But we don't have any announcements on a native app coming to Steam.

Why would users want streaming services when Steam OS supplies a wealth of games for users to play? A lot comes down to performance and quality. Almost any device can access these services, be it smartphones, tablets, laptops, handheld computers, and more. Apple iPhone users could not play games like Fortnite due to legal actions against Epic Games. Microsoft, which offers Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, offers users the capability of playing a library of top-tier games on devices like the iPhone. Last year, Microsoft opened the availability to play the game on the phone with their streaming service. Xbox Cloud Gaming even includes onscreen controls, making it easy to jump into a compatible game and play on the go.

The benefits of playing on a streaming service are that most of the processing power that would be taxed from the CPU and GPU of the client system had it been played natively is lowered, increasing performance and improving the quality of the game so that gamers receive 4K resolutions. And, since some of these services are accessed by a compatible web browser, it opens up opportunities for the service to be used on several devices. However, if onscreen controls are absent, and the need for a wireless controller or other option is needed, users can run into hardware issues with the UI and peripherals not operating as intended, which is the situation here.

Another issue is that the Steam OS is built in Linux and does not have the same backing as closed-source operating systems like Windows or Mac. Linux is upgraded primarily from a large community of developers, engineers, coders, and users. However, major companies don't update as quickly to issues such as this, causing immediate fixes to take longer to come to a solution.

NVIDIA recently announced that the GeForce Now service would receive a new "Ultimate" tier, which will be available this quarter offering users the ability to access a cloud gaming computer that houses an RTX 4080 GPU for $20/month, along with upgrades, such as support for ultrawide displays, 4K resolutions with 120 frames per second, and a new "competitive mode" that increases the refresh rate to 240 Hz. Meanwhile, NVIDIA has also partnered with several Autonomous EV companies to bring GeForce Now as a gaming platform for their cars.

For users that are looking for a dedicated cloud device to game on, Logitech recently released the G Cloud and Razer offers the Edge streaming device for interested users. Should users decide to use a separate device, we would like to remind those interested parties to check the compatibility of the hardware and the service to see if your gadget or hardware qualifies.

News Source: PC Gamer