The Last of Us Part II and Iron-Man VR Have Been Delayed Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

We knew the COVID-19 pandemic was going to have a major effect on video game development, with most studios switching to a work-from-home model, and it seems the chickens are already coming home to roost. Recently Microsoft delayed both Wasteland 3 and Minecraft Dungeons, and now Sony have unfortunately made the call that both The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR are delayed until “further notice.”

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Currently, there are no other delays to report, but we'll keep you updated. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog issued their own statement about the delay.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

Here’s Naughty Dog’s message for those who can’t see the above tweet for whatever reason:

As you've likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part II has been delayed. We're sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information. The good news is, we're nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs. However, even with us finishing the game, we are faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues. We were bummed about this decision, but ultimately it's what's best and fair to all of our players. We're hoping that this won't be a long delay and we'll update you as soon as we have more information to share. We wish you all, your families, and your friends the best of health. Thank you for being amazing fans and your continued support.

Mark my works, this won't be the last major delay due to "logistics." Yes, people are playing more games during the pandemic, and sales of games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal have been through the roof, but publishers don't want to lose total control of their launches, as is happening with Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is already out more than a week early in parts of the world. We're just going to have to used to the fact that new entertainment, whether it be games, movies, or live TV, is going to be hard to come by for a few months.

We’ll keep you updated when Sony provides new release dates for The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR.