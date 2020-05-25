Former EA Frostbite Software Engineer Breaks Down Mark Cerny’s PS5 Hardware Deep Dive

Former EA Frostbite software engineer, Yan Chernikov, has shared a new video in which he breaks down Mark Cerny’s PS5 hardware deep dive from earlier this year.

The software engineer, who is currently actively working on his own ‘Hazel’ game engine, recently shared a video in which he provided great insight into Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 PS5 Demo, and in his latest video, he reacts to Sony’s PS5 Deep Dive that was intended for this year’s GDC event.

Mark Cerny’s PS5 presentation from March was a highly technical video detailing the tech inside Sony’s upcoming console. As the presentation was intended for this year’s cancelled GDC, it was mainly aimed towards developers and incomprehensible for the general public just wanting to know what the console is capable of and how it will look like.

Chernikov’s PS5 Deep Dive breakdown is very insightful as he explains in accessible terms how Sony’s console, and the next-gen SSDs in general, will work and perform. Check out the video for yourself down below:

Based on his reaction to the video, EA’s former software engineer seems to confirm that, when it comes to hardware and the capabilities of the PS5, Sony has been making choices that are really beneficial to game developers. Interestingly, Chernikov points out that while incredibly fast, the SSD inside the PS5 is not the best out there.

"Now this is huge jump, obviously", he says. "You guys don't need me to tell you that, you can tell that from the numbers. But I do want to point out that the harddrive [on the PS5], is not the best. So yes, it's a huge jump and it's really good that this is a thing now. Don't get me wrong. I'm not at all saying it's not all that good, it's brilliant, but it's even more brilliant because of how bad it used to be."

Chernikov will be breaking down the rest of Cerny’s PS5 Deep Dive in another upcoming video. Stay tuned.

Like Microsoft's Xbox Series X, Sony's PS5 will released during the this year's holiday season. The console is expected to be fully unveiled next month. Last month, Sony suddenly revealed the PS5 DualSense controller which will features a two-toned design, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and more.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5”, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan wrote last month.