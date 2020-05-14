Grubb: Sony’s Rumored June 4th State of PS5 Reveal Event Should Feature “An Entire Slate of Games”

According to VentureBeat’s well-informed gaming journalist Jeff Grubb, the rumored June 4th PS5 reveal event is going to feature a whole lot of titles.

Last month, Grubb claimed that Sony’s reveal event is planned for next month on June 4, and the journalist has now taken to Twitter to say that this event will likely feature plenty of titles to be shown.

Should be an entire slate of games. A lot. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 13, 2020

Since last month, several sources have claimed that various reveal events from both Sony and Microsoft are scheduled for May and June, including last week's special Inside Xbox episode and the rumored PS5 reveal next month.

Sony hasn't confirmed, nor did it comment on the rumored event, but based on Grubb's track record, there's a good chance that Sony will indeed show off its next-gen console alongside a battery of titles next month.

Last month, Sony suddenly revealed the PS5 DualSense controller, which will feature new adaptive triggers and haptic feedback tech.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5”, SIE President & CEO Jim Ryan said last month. “The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.”

Like Microsoft's Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 is still on track to launch this holiday season. In case you haven't done so, be sure to check out the impressive Unreal Engine 5 PS5 demo that Epic Games showed off yesterday.