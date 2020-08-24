Galaxy Z Fold 2 Cover Display Gets Extra Protection Thanks to the Use of Gorilla Glass Victus

Considering how fragile the first-generation Galaxy Fold is, Samsung would have its work cut out in designing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in such a manner that it would display a higher degree of physical tolerance. That’s made possible thanks to the use of Gorilla Glass Victus. According to the latest revelation, even though the larger display of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 isn’t protected by the next-generation glass, the cover display is and when you whip it out of your pocket, the smaller screen will be the first to get exposed to the environment, not the larger one.

With Gorilla Glass Victus, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Cover Display Is More Scratch and Drop-Resistant Than Gorilla Glass 6

Previously, it was found out that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was the first smartphone in the world to feature Gorilla Glass Victus but that was only because Samsung kept those additional details from us. Now, Sammobile reports that that the 6.2-inch cover display belonging to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. However, the bigger 7.6-inch screen is less durable than the cover display but it can still handle a small amount of wear thanks to the Ultra-Thin Glass technology used.

With Gorilla Glass Victus incorporated in the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the cover display of the foldable flagship is twice as scratch-resistant compared to Gorilla Glass 6 and is also more drop-resistant than the previous-generation tech. If you were wondering, yes, even the backside of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. While Corning may have impressed its phone partners with the latest glass technology, we believe that the real surprise will be when it starts commercially producing glass designed for foldable smartphones.

In fact, Samsung is also said to be working closely with the company to bring this special type of glass to foldable handsets, but it’s not confirmed if it will be arriving for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 next year. Still, we look forward to witnessing what other forms of glass protection Corning is in the midst of developing in the coming years, and as soon as we get an update, we’ll keep you in the loop, so stay tuned.

News Source: Sammobile