Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Is the First Smartphone in the World to Ship With Gorilla Glass Victus

Last week, Gorilla Glass Victus was unveiled by Corning, stating that smartphone screens would become much difficult to break and scratch. This is much-needed nowadays because manufacturers are aiming to launch smartphones with thinner bezels, and while these look absolutely spectacular to gaze at, it does come at a cost of fragility. Samsung aims to reduce the damage inflicted upon its newly launched Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as it is the first smartphone in the world to ship with this technology.

The Smaller Galaxy Note 20 Will Ship With Older Gorilla Glass 5 Technology

To recap, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch display. That’s practically walking into the compact tablet territory, making the Note 20 Ultra most likely very difficult to hold by the average user. That’s where Gorilla Glass Victus will come into play.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Has ‘Anti-Erosion Waterproof Coating’ to Protect the Main Components From Permanent Damage

According to Corning, Gorilla Glass Victus can survive drops up to 2 meters (or 6.5-feet) on rough, hard surfaces and it is two times more scratch-resistant than Gorilla Glass 6, which to remind you, offers a drop resistance of 1.6 meters (or 5.25 feet).

Drop resistance has also improved substantially. Previously reported information stated that Gorilla Glass Victus can survive 20 1-meter drops, which is significantly improved when compared to Gorilla Glass 6’s average survival rate of 15 drops.

Now obviously, this won’t make the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra impervious to drops and scratches, but it will give it that extra protection, which will come in extra handy if you’re going to be shelling out a significant amount for a flagship like this.

In related news, Samsung is also said to be working closely with Corning to bring Gorilla Glass to foldable smartphones. While the Galaxy Z Fold 2 doesn’t feature it, perhaps its successor will in 2021, so fingers crossed for next year.

