Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Hit Peak Brightness Levels of 2,200+ Nits, but It Will Still Be Lower Than What the iPhone 14 Pro Max Display Can Achieve

The Galaxy S22 Ultra had a peak brightness level of 1,750 nits, and according to the latest information, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, rumored to arrive in February next year, could take it to the next level. However, there is a possibility that the peak brightness levels do not match that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Tests Revealed the iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Top out at 2,300 Nits of Peak Brightness, but Samsung May Make Adjustments to the Galaxy S23 Ultra to Cross That Barrier

For those that do not know, the term ‘peak brightness’ is the display’s maximum rated brightness in a particular scene or frame. Oftentimes, one frame or scene could be brighter than what is viewed on the entire panel, so while that value is not going to be seen all day, every day, it is still a worthy component in determining the display’s quality. For the Galaxy S23 Ultra, RGcloudS believes that while the flagship could reach peak brightness levels of up to 2,150 nits, Samsung might make some changes.

Those changes may allow the upcoming model to achieve a peak brightness level of 2,200 nits, or more, depending on what is displayed on the screen. Unfortunately, as impressive as that might be, the value is still lower than what the iPhone 14 Pro Max can obtain in the same category. Keep in mind that although Apple markets a 2,000 peak brightness level for its latest flagship, DisplayMate’s test results reveal that the device can top out at 2,300 nits, which is impressive.

S23u max brightness,

up to 2150 nits "Numbers might be different at launch, due to further adjustments Min 2100

Max 2200+ Pwz dimming still lose against Q9 ( slightly ) below 2k — RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) November 23, 2022

On Twitter, RGcloudS expands his discussion on the Galaxy S23 Ultra display, stating that the panel can be ‘overclocked’ to achieve a peak brightness output of 2,500+ nits, but states that the option will not be available to the user as they might inadvertently cause irreparable damage to the part. He also says that additional testing conducted by DisplayMate will provide us with more answers, so it is best to treat all this information with a pinch of salt for now.

Under normal conditions, a Galaxy S23 Ultra user will not toggle the maximum brightness level, especially when using the smartphone indoors, as it will reduce the display’s lifespan and adverse battery life. We are confident that there are more tests that customers will deem worthy of their interest, so we will wait for those.

News Source: RGcloudS