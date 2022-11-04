Galaxy S23 Lineup Rumored to Launch in the First Week of February

Samsung may push with a Galaxy S23 launch slightly earlier compared to when the company officially released the Galaxy S22 series this year. According to the latest rumor, the Korean manufacturer is said to announce the new flagship series in 2023 during the first week of February.

Going by Launch Estimates, Samsung May Make the Galaxy S23 Family Available From February 17

As competition intensifies, Samsung has slowly moved up the launch date of its flagship smartphones. A rumor published on Chosun says that if a company pushes forward with a slightly earlier unveiling, it has drawbacks for that company’s competitors, and the faster those phones are released to the masses, the quicker it can be reflected in Samsung’s first quarter financial results. A business official familiar with the company’s plans stated the following regarding the launch.

“Samsung Electronics is planning to hold an Unpacked event in San Francisco, USA in the first week of February next year to unveil its next product.”

The Galaxy S22 family was announced on February 9 and went on sale on February 25. Assuming that the rumor ends up being true for the Galaxy S23 series, the official release could happen on February 17, which is more than a week when the three Galaxy S22 models were available to the public. Like on previous occasions, Samsung will likely reward early adopters in the U.S. with pre-order bonuses such as a free pair of Galaxy Buds, a substantial discount, or even free credit to use the next time they shop on the company’s website.

In terms of design, all three Galaxy S23 models will be nearly unchanged from their predecessors, with slight modifications on the chassis and camera bumps. The majority of the changes will happen on the inside. For the first time in many years, Samsung is not expected to ship any Galaxy S23 model with an Exynos chip thanks to its latest deal with Qualcomm, which specifies the exclusive use of a Snapdragon SoC, which in this case, is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung should start sending out invites for its Galaxy Unpacked event a week before it takes place, so we will continue to provide timely updates to our readers, so stay tuned.

News Source: Chosun