Galaxy S22 Series Could Be $100 Pricier Than Previous-Generation for All Three Models

Shortly after reportedly postponing its flagship smartphone chipset, the Exynos 2200, Samsung may have another hurdle in its path that may prevent its Galaxy S22 series from becoming a successful launch. According to one tipster, the company may increase the price of each version by $100 compared to the Galaxy S21.

Galaxy S22 Series May Start From $899 Instead of $799, With Many Factors Likely Responsible for This Increase

Samsung would probably want nothing more than to price its Galaxy S22 family competitively, especially given how tough it is to make it in the smartphone market now, but one tipster’s tweet suggests that some hard decisions will need to be made. According to @chunvn8888, the base model may start from $899, with the Galaxy S22 Plus possibly going for $1,099 and Galaxy S22 Ultra launching for a whopping $1,299.

Galaxy S22 Launch Could Be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-Only Affair – Exynos 2200 May Arrive Later, but Not for Samsung’s Flagship Lineup

As we have seen in the past, mustering a little patience can be rewarding, as the Galaxy S21 series was almost immediately discounted post-launch. We think the same price cuts could be observed with the Galaxy S22 family after its inception, so if you do not want the best of the best in a hurry and want to save a few bucks in the process, we strongly recommend waiting.

Wrap up the S22 series and Tab S8 series prices

S22: $899

S22+: $1099

S22U: $1299

Tab S8: under $850

Tab S8+: $900-1000

Tab S8U: around 1100 and above (above means more storage and cellular connectivity)

Will update the exact Tab S8 series prices soon. — KFC Simp (@chunvn8888) January 11, 2022

The price increase is expected to make Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup more attractive from a cost perspective, as it starts from $699 for the iPhone 13 mini and goes up to $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This monetary change is definitely not what Samsung would have wanted, but as massive as the company is on a global scale, there are some things beyond the control of the Korean giant, such as the chip shortage.

This shortage likely caused the delay of the Galaxy S21 FE, and considering that the Galaxy S20 FE sold 10 million units in 2021, Samsung must have done whatever it could to launch its price-to-performance champ as early as possible. We have also come to know that the Galaxy S22 may be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-exclusive launch, which could result in a hefty shortage of these smartphones as a result of an inadequate supply of chipset shipments, thus forcing Samsung to increase the price as suggested by @chunvn8888.

Of course, there is still some time for the official launch to happen on February 8 to help Samsung get its house in order, but assuming it cannot, prepare yourselves to fork over more money for any Galaxy S22 model you decide to get in the near future.

News Source: Chunvn8888