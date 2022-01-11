Exynos 2200 Launch Postponed by Samsung, According to Tipster

In a massive twist, Samsung has supposedly postponed the launch of its flagship smartphone chipset, the Exynos 2200. For those that do not know, this SoC was going to be the first to feature an AMD GPU, with one tipster claiming that the situation inside Samsung’s LSI arm is not looking too good.

Exynos 2200 Postponement Could Adversely Affect Upcoming Galaxy S22 Launch

If you were all hyped about the fact that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could finally have a worthy Android smartphone chipset, Ice Universe is here to douse those flames of excitement. According to a teaser, Samsung was expected to officially announce the Exynos 2200 on January 11.

One day prior to the event, Ice Universe claimed that the chipset’s GPU was clocked higher than the A15 Bionic’s, and while higher clock speeds are not a direct representation of improved performance, it was still a positive sign. To have all that preparation go down the drain must be frustrating, especially for Samsung and its talented personnel. The tipster does not state the reason for the Exynos 2200’s postponement but claims that the situation is a bit murky.

Samsung postponed the release of Exynos2200. Since last year, the release of Samsung exynos has not been smooth. In fact, the Exynos 1200 was originally planned in November, but it was cancelled halfway. It seems that many things happen inside Samsung LSI, but not a good thing. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 11, 2022

This might suggest that Samsung still needs time to polish the Exynos 2200, and those tweaks may include improving power efficiency, even if it is at the expense of increased performance. The biggest impact of this postponement would be the delay of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, which is said to be announced during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 8.

Ice Universe also stated that Samsung originally planned to unveil the Exynos 1200 in November of last year but decided against it. The Exynos 1200 was supposed to be the less powerful version of the Exynos 2200 and would have eventually fueled mid-range handsets, if not for Samsung postponing the SoC. For the time being, we do not have an update on when the Korean giant intends on officially unveiling its flagship chipset.

If it cannot fix whatever issues plague the Exynos 2200, not only will Samsung have to proceed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-exclusive Galaxy S22 launch, it can also mean that there will be a shortage of Galaxy S22 units in various markets due to the lack of Exynos 2200-powered variants, and that will be terrible news for the company.

News Source: Ice Universe