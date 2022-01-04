Galaxy S21 FE Takes Its Sweet Time but Its Officially Here With Snapdragon 888, Four Cameras, 4500mAh Battery & More

Samsung sure kept its loyal consumer base waiting for the Galaxy S21 FE launch but now that the price-competitive flagship is officially here, let us walk you through all the details that make this handset a decent purchase.

You Can Officially Order the Galaxy S21 FE From January 11 for $699

Samsung has equipped its Galaxy S21 FE with the Snapdragon 888, which can be considered old at this point since Qualcomm has already launched its latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Its display is a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a 2340 x 1080 resolution that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sample rate. Unfortunately, there is no LTPO display used, so the Galaxy S21 FE cannot dynamically switch between refresh rate values to conserve battery life.

The top-end variant gives you 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, paired with 256GB of onboard storage. There is also an optical fingerprint reader for an additional layer of security. In total, the Galaxy S21 FE has four cameras with the following specifications.

Main camera - 12MP 1/1.176-inch F/1.8 with OIS support

Ultrawide camera - 12MP F/2.2

Telephoto camera - 8MP F/2.4 stabilized with 3x optical zoom

Front-facing camera - 32MP F/2.2

















Samsung also states that the Galaxy S21 FE is loaded with shooting modes, with the Night mode able to snap 14 images and combine them into a multi-frame image. There is also a Multi-camera recording mode that uses the front and rear camera in unison to capture footage. Just like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the Galaxy S21 FE comes with Object Eraser.

Keeping all the lights running is a decent 4500mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy S21 FE can also top up other Qi-compatible devices with Wireless PowerShare. Right off the bat, Samsung’s price-to-performance offering runs Android 12, and it is IP68 dust and water certified. Coming to the price, the latest smartphone costs $699 for the base variant. In other regions, it will set you back by €749 and £699 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version.

As for the official release, the Galaxy S21 FE will go on sale on January 11 and will be available in the colors White, Graphite, Lavender, and a new Olive finish. Unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, which launched much earlier, the Galaxy S21 FE might see little success in various markets simply because it took way too long to arrive. Regardless, if consumers want a handset with top-tier specifications without breaking the bank, they should be eyeing this as their daily driver.