Galaxy S21 Plus With Snapdragon 888 Bests the iPhone 12 Pro Max in New Performance Comparison Video

In a previous benchmark leak, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung’s biggest flagship for 2021 in both specs and size, failed to beat the iPhone 12 series featuring the A14 Bionic. Bear in mind that the performance comparison showed the premium Android handset running an Exynos 2100, so things are a little different here, according to the video posted. The biggest difference; the smartphone in question features a Snapdragon 888.

Galaxy S21 Plus Obtains a Comfortable Lead Over the iPhone 12 Pro Max in AnTuTu - Here Are the Results

A video posted on YouTube by ‘Random Stuff 2’ shows what appears to be the Galaxy S21 Plus. Its performance is compared against the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with both handsets running AnTuTu. Previous benchmark runs on AnTuTu have shown that the program favors Android smartphones over iPhones, which is exactly the case here. The Galaxy S21 Plus gains a healthy performance difference over the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with the overall scores given below.

Samsung Exynos 1080 is Faster Than Snapdragon 888 in Multi-Core Tests

Galaxy S21 Plus - 634,461 points

- 634,461 points iPhone 12 Pro Max- 441,227 points

Since AnTuTu favors Android handsets, this run doesn’t tell the entire story. Naturally, we’ll find out once the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are expected to get unveiled on January 14, then we’ll have more details available. Though the version running in the video below doesn’t feature an Exynos 2100, we’re still expecting the SoC to perform on par with the Snapdragon 888. This means that we should see similar scores if the Exynos 2100 version of the Galaxy S21 Plus is spotted in a future benchmark.

Also, for iPhone 12 Pro Max owners who were disappointed by these results, there are other areas where the flagship excels. For instance, it beat the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a speed test, and bear in mind that Samsung’s current flagship featured twice the RAM compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and it still couldn’t get the better of Apple’s current mobile king, so there’s that.

If you wish to take a closer look at the AnTuTu scores, check out the video below and let us know down in the comments on what you think.

News Source: Random Stuff 2