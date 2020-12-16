Galaxy S21 Ultra With Exynos 2100 Fails to Outperform A14 Bionic in Latest Benchmark Results

A lot of us know by now that the Galaxy S21 family will be announced on January 14, which makes the expected unveiling less than a month from now. Of course, before the imminent arrival of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, we’re bound to come across a plethora of leaks, and the latest one shows what kind of performance we should expect from the biggest member of the upcoming flagship lineup, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Unfortunately, as you’ll soon see, the results aren’t what we expected, but those numbers can also mean something else.

Low Single-Core, Multi-Core Results of the Galaxy S21 Ultra Show It Might Not Be a Commercial Unit Being Benchmarked, but a Prototype

The Galaxy S21 Ultra was recently spotted on Geekbench 5, and while the Exynos 2100 is expected to be a massive improvement over the Exynos 990, we see less impressive results here. In the single-core department, the Galaxy S21 Ultra running the Exynos 2100 obtained a score of 1006, while the multi-core segment registered 3059 points. Both results are less than the A14 Bionic running in the iPhone 12 series obtained, which is highly disappointing.

Galaxy S21 Will Bring Support for S-Pen; Confirms Samsung

There could be a reason for that, though; the Galaxy S21 Ultra model benchmarked is likely a prototype variant. After all, there have been numerous reports talking about the improvements the Exynos 2100 will tout running in all three models. Additionally, we doubt Samsung will want to attract the wrong kind of attention again after the whole Exynos 990 debacle, so fingers crossed for an increased performance boost when the actual units are released to the public.

More info from the benchmark reveals that the Galaxy S21 Ultra features the model number SM-G998B and sports 12GB of RAM. It’s not confirmed if 12GB RAM will be the highest memory variant Samsung intends on selling, or just like last time, we’ll see a 16GB LPDDR5 RAM version like we saw with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Also, if you’re concerned about the ‘2.21GHz’ core clock speed listed in Geekbench 5, don’t be.

The Cortex-A55 cores are likely running at the aforementioned frequencies, as Geekbench normally registers the lowest operating speeds in the overall results page. The fastest CPU core, which is rumored to be the Cortex-X1, is said to be clocked at 2.91GHz, and if the cooling is adequate on every Galaxy S21 model, we’ll probably see the performance cores hitting higher frequencies as well.

For now, we’ll advise our readers to treat this performance leak with a pinch of salt, and like always, we’ll be back with more updates.

News Source: Geekbench