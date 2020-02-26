Galaxy S20 Ultra 120Hz Battery Drain Is Severe – Flagship Fails to Keep up With a Pixel 4 XL in Its High Refresh Rate Mode

While having a high refresh rate can certainly result in an elevated viewing experience, there is a trade-off involved. A higher refresh rate is more taxing on battery life, which is the reason why mobile vendors provide users with an option to keep it to 60Hz when not needed. Samsung’s latest flagship also comes with a buttery smooth display and if you are wondering about the Galaxy S20 Ultra 120Hz battery drain, Tom’s Guide recently tested out the device to find the same.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra Barely Beats the iPhone 11 Pro Max on Its 60Hz Setting

Samsung’s premium flagship packs in a huge 5000mAh battery, which means it should be able to last a long time. The outlet tested the device four times and the process involved continuous web browsing at a screen brightness of 150 nits. Two of the tests were conducted with the refresh rate at 60Hz and two at a higher rate to figure out the extent of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 120Hz battery drain.

Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Screen is ‘Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect’ According to DisplayMate’s in-Depth Calibration Results

With the 60Hz mode enabled, which is the refresh rate you find on most phones, the handset lasted around 12 hours, which is quite impressive. However, at 120Hz, the battery life reduced to 9 hours 13 minutes, which is around 3 hours less than when the display was running at 60Hz. This means that the Galaxy S20 Ultra 120Hz battery drain is around 25 percent when compared to the 60Hz mode.

Since a higher refresh rate isn’t noticeable when the static content is being displayed, it’s recommended that users keep it at 60Hz unless they are playing games or scrolling to avoid unnecessary battery drain on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Also, keep in mind that the 120Hz option is only possible at FHD+ and it’s reduced to 60Hz when users select a resolution of 3200 by 1440 pixels.

Samsung is apparently planning to bring its 120Hz on the WQHD+ resolution to the phone via a firmware update and it will also reportedly roll out a dynamic screen refresh rate feature, which will enable the phone to switch between 60 and 120Hz automatically to maximize battery life. This will undoubtedly be a welcome step and it will save consumers the headache of manually switching between different refresh rates all day.

Here’s some more coverage related to the Galaxy S20 that you might like.

Source: Tom’s Guide