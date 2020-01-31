Galaxy S20 Series Prices Leaked; Will Be Approximately the Same As the Galaxy S10

There have been several rumors centered around the Galaxy S20 series' price. Some estimates speculate that it'll start at $800 for the base Galaxy S20 while a specced-out Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G can go as high as $1500. The price will obviously vary a little according to region, and today, Polish online publication Tabletowo claims to have stumbled upon the Galaxy S20 series' price in the country.

Base Galaxy S20 price set at $900; Galaxy S20 Ultra can go as high as $1500

The Galaxy S20 will cost €812 ($900), Galaxy S20 Plus €1,023($1,100), and the S20 Plus 5G will cost €1,128($1,250). The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will retail at €1,395($1,500) in Poland. There appears to be no 4G version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra included in the list. It is unclear at this point if there will even be a 4G version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and we should know more about it at its launch. The Galaxy S20 prices mentioned here are presumably for the base versions of each respective device, and a higher storage variant is bound to cost more.

These prices aren't very different compared to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus' releases prices. Both devices retailed at $900 and $1000 respectively upon launch. Even the Galaxy S10 Plus G carried a hefty price tag of $1300. The ~$1100 mark seems to be Samsung's sweet spot, as even the Galaxy Note 10 series started at that price.

Prima facie, the Galaxy S20 series prices may seem a tad high for a smartphone, but that's the direction the industry is headed towards. Granted that the Galaxy S20 series is touted to bring forth some mind-blowing specs, it can be hard for a lot of people to justify paying such exorbitant amounts of money for a smartphone. Even the Galaxy Z Flip that is releasing alongside the Galaxy S20 series will reportedly come with a hefty price tag of $1,400 (and not $1,000 as speculated earlier.)

We already have $2,000 foldable phones in the form of the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. Judging by the rate at which OEMs jack up the price of every subsequent flagship, it shouldn't be long before $2,000 smartphones are the norm. There is already a huge demand for $500 smartphones, and that will only get higher as flagship prices continue to rise.