Galaxy Fold 2 to Reportedly Cost Less Than $1,000

We've stumbled upon a decent amount of evidence that confirms the existence of the Galaxy Fold 2. Rumors indicate that it could use a completely different form factor, and support stylus input. While the original Galaxy Fold was priced very prohibitively, it is unlikely that Samsung wanted to sell a lot of those, to begin with. The Galaxy Fold 2, on the other hand, will reportedly cost a lot lesser than its predecessor, according to a report by The Korea Herald.

Galaxy Fold 2 will cost only $845

The report states that Samsung's next foldable phone will cost around ~$845 and that the company aims to sell over six million of them. It is a very achievable target, considering that Samsung managed to sell 500,000 Galaxy Folds at $2,000 a pop.

Furthermore, an $845 price makes the Galaxy Fold 2 cheaper than most flagships, which at this point, cost well over $1,000. It'll be interesting to see what hardware the foldable will pack for its price. We know very little about its innards as Samsung has done a decent-ish job of keeping it under wraps.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly be announced sometime in August 2020, according to the report. It'll sit snugly between the Galaxy S11 and Note 11 launch dates. $850 for a foldable phone is a very good deal and Samsung runs the risk of undercutting its own Galaxy S11 and Note 11 sales with the Fold 2.

It'll be interesting to see the compromises Samsung makes to justify the $845 price. Perhaps it might not run flagship hardware and Samsung will stick some mid-range Exynos or Snapdragon chip in it. Whatever the case may be, we hope that the company doesn't repeat the same mistakes it did with the original Galaxy Fold. Looking at the price alone, a lot of people will express interest in the device, and the last thing Samsung wants is another large-scale PR disaster.

However, these are all speculations based on the word of a single analyst. There is still a lot of time before we hear anything concrete about the Galaxy Fold successor.