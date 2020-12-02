Galaxy S20 is Finally Receiving Stable Android 11 Based One U.I 3.0

Earlier today, we published a list containing almost all the Samsung Galaxy smartphones receiving Android 11-based One U.I 3.0. The list topped with the Galaxy S20 series that was due to receive the update in December. Well, it seems like this is happening as the update has started to roll out.

Verizon Users Can Now Upgrade Their Galaxy S20 to Android 11

A few minutes ago, reports started to appear worldwide that the Verizon variant of the Galaxy S20 is receiving the One U.I 3.0 update, which is, of course, Android 11. However, the update brought the October 2020 security patch, which made us think that it might be a glitch and the update will soon rollback, but soon after that, more and more reports started coming out about the same update. It is still unclear if this was done by mistake at the time of writing, but if you own a Verizon-based Galaxy S20, you can go ahead and download the Android 11 on your phone.

Here is When One U.I 3.0 Will Arrive on Your Samsung Phone

Twitter user Khidaking4 shared a screenshot of the notification showing that the update is ready to install, so it certainly is happening. There are a lot of similar reports all over Reddit as well.

Whether or not Verizon decides to rollback on this update is still unclear, but those who have received it can start enjoying it right away.

For those wondering, One U.I 3.0 brings several changes to the Android version of Samsung. Including a streamlined notification shade and an overall different look of first-party apps, and new features such as a double-tap to turn off the screen, and additional camera filters, along with more changes to the Single Take feature.

Needless to say, if you have received the One U.I 3.0 updated on your Galaxy S20 device, you can start enjoying all these features right away, and let us know how your experience has been so far.