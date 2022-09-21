Logitech G Cloud is a New Streaming Deck-Like, Supports Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, More

Recently, we’ve seen the rise of both gaming portables and cloud gaming services, and the new Logitech G Cloud looks to combine them both. The new portable, developed in partnership with Logitech and Chinese mega publisher Tencent, offers a Steam-Deck-like form factor, but focuses on entirely on streaming, rather than running games natively. As such, the device is fully compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now. The Google Play Store will be accessible on the device, so you’ll be able to access any number of streaming services through there (and perhaps even side-load some stuff). Local game streaming via the Xbox App or SteamLink is also available.

Of course, portables like the Steam Deck can technically run game streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, but not without some additional fiddling. Also, the Logitech G Cloud focusing entirely on streaming comes with some benefits, including a lower price and impressive 12 hours of battery life. Here are the device’s key features:

Comfortable Play All Day - The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld enables gamers to play anywhere with Wi-Fi. With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended sessions.

- The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld enables gamers to play anywhere with Wi-Fi. With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended sessions. Full HD - The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience that is unique to handhelds.

- The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience that is unique to handhelds. Precision Gaming Controls - Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls.

While the jury is out on the quality of the Logitech G Cloud, I have to say, I like the concept. I could see it being a more compelling product than the Steam Deck for some, as it won’t be subject to hardware obsolescence in the same way. Tencent’s involvement also implies the device is going to get a big push in China and other Asian markets, so it’s unlikely to be quickly abandoned the way some other portables have been.

The Logitech G Cloud will usually cost $350, but those who pre-order the device can get it for an introductory price of $300.

The Logitech G Cloud is expected to launch in October. What do you think? Interested in the portable?