Menu
Company

Logitech G Cloud is a New Streaming Deck-Like, Supports Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, More

Nathan Birch
Sep 21, 2022, 01:15 PM EDT
Logitech G Cloud

Recently, we’ve seen the rise of both gaming portables and cloud gaming services, and the new Logitech G Cloud looks to combine them both. The new portable, developed in partnership with Logitech and Chinese mega publisher Tencent, offers a Steam-Deck-like form factor, but focuses on entirely on streaming, rather than running games natively. As such, the device is fully compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now. The Google Play Store will be accessible on the device, so you’ll be able to access any number of streaming services through there (and perhaps even side-load some stuff). Local game streaming via the Xbox App or SteamLink is also available.

Logitech G Cloud
Related StoryUle Lopez
GeForce NOW Adds 7 New Games Including Metal: Hellsinger and Spirit of the North

Of course, portables like the Steam Deck can technically run game streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, but not without some additional fiddling. Also, the Logitech G Cloud focusing entirely on streaming comes with some benefits, including a lower price and impressive 12 hours of battery life. Here are the device’s key features:

  • Comfortable Play All Day - The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld enables gamers to play anywhere with Wi-Fi. With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended sessions.
  • Full HD - The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience that is unique to handhelds.
  • Precision Gaming Controls - Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls.

While the jury is out on the quality of the Logitech G Cloud, I have to say, I like the concept. I could see it being a more compelling product than the Steam Deck for some, as it won’t be subject to hardware obsolescence in the same way. Tencent’s involvement also implies the device is going to get a big push in China and other Asian markets, so it’s unlikely to be quickly abandoned the way some other portables have been.

The Logitech G Cloud will usually cost $350, but those who pre-order the device can get it for an introductory price of $300.

The Logitech G Cloud is expected to launch in October. What do you think? Interested in the portable?

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Game Pass
USD 40

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order