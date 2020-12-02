It seems like Samsung is hard at work when it comes to pushing the latest One U.I 3.0 on their Galaxy devices because we have seen numerous open beta programs from the company, and Samsung Egypt has now shared a roadmap that tells us when the Galaxy devices are going to get access to the final update.

Remember that this schedule is for Egypt, so updates could either arrive earlier or later, depending on the region you are in.

A community member shared the list, and yes, it does look official in every way, so you do not have to worry about anything that might be changed. Of course, regional specifications and carriers can come in the way to cause some delays, but for all unlocked smartphones, the list is pretty straightforward. You can look at it below.

Clearly, the list is long and somewhat confusing, but for your convenience, we have arranged the devices in chronological order, so you can look at the list below with devices starting from this month.

December 2020

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

January 2021

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

February 2021

Galaxy Fold

March 2021

Galaxy A51

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M31

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

April 2021

Galaxy A50

Galaxy M51

May 2021

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A80

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

June 2021

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A01 Core

Galaxy A11

Galaxy M11

Galaxy Tab A

July 2021

Galaxy A30

Galaxy Tab S5e

August 2021

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy Tab A 10.1

Galaxy Tab Active Pro.

Needless to say, the list goes to prove that Samsung is definitely dedicated to ensuring that almost all the relevant devices are getting the update, and we see some old devices in the list, as well, which is always a nice thing to experience.

As expected, the Galaxy S20 series is going to be the first one to get the updates. Some names are missing, like the Galaxy S10e, but we suspect that this is not the list of full devices as even the Galaxy A50s are missing from the list even though both devices are eligible for the update.