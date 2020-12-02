Here is When One U.I 3.0 Will Arrive on Your Samsung Phone
It seems like Samsung is hard at work when it comes to pushing the latest One U.I 3.0 on their Galaxy devices because we have seen numerous open beta programs from the company, and Samsung Egypt has now shared a roadmap that tells us when the Galaxy devices are going to get access to the final update.
Remember that this schedule is for Egypt, so updates could either arrive earlier or later, depending on the region you are in.
Samsung Shares a Massive List of Devices That are Getting One U.I 3.0 Update
A community member shared the list, and yes, it does look official in every way, so you do not have to worry about anything that might be changed. Of course, regional specifications and carriers can come in the way to cause some delays, but for all unlocked smartphones, the list is pretty straightforward. You can look at it below.
Clearly, the list is long and somewhat confusing, but for your convenience, we have arranged the devices in chronological order, so you can look at the list below with devices starting from this month.
December 2020
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
January 2021
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip
February 2021
- Galaxy Fold
March 2021
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
April 2021
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy M51
May 2021
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
June 2021
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A01 Core
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy Tab A
July 2021
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy Tab S5e
August 2021
- Galaxy A10
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A20s
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1
- Galaxy Tab Active Pro.
Needless to say, the list goes to prove that Samsung is definitely dedicated to ensuring that almost all the relevant devices are getting the update, and we see some old devices in the list, as well, which is always a nice thing to experience.
As expected, the Galaxy S20 series is going to be the first one to get the updates. Some names are missing, like the Galaxy S10e, but we suspect that this is not the list of full devices as even the Galaxy A50s are missing from the list even though both devices are eligible for the update.
