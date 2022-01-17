OnePlus 6 and 6T Will No Longer Receive Android Updates as Company Officially Ends Support

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 and 6T series three years ago which came with Android Oreo pre-installed. Now, the company is officially bidding farewell to the device as far as software is concerned. If you happen to own one of these phones, you will be sad to know that company will no longer offer software updates. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

OnePlus Officially Ends Support For OnePlus 6 and 6T Series

Having used the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T, the hardware could hold up to today's standards. While being cheaper than most flagships at that time, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were by far a favorite of many due to their performance capabilities and the negligible compromise compared to high-end devices. It was powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset and offered with 6GB to 12GB configurations.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 6 and 6T were launched with Android Oreo. The devices will receive the December 2021 security patch but no Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 OTA. The announcement was silently made on the OnePlus forums.

Hi friends, After 3 major updates and more than 3 years of updates, around 60 Closed Beta builds and over 30 Open Beta builds it’s now time to close a chapter and announce the end of OnePlus 6 and 6T official software support. It was thanks to your constant support that we were able to constantly improve the software experience on these devices and we can’t thank you enough for your constant feedback. We would like to share a special word of appreciation to all the beta testers, that, since 2018, have been testing features before they would get released to the stable version. You played a huge role in optimizing OxygenOS to ensure an overall better experience. Once again, we’d like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of you for the tremendous support along the way. None of this would be possible without you. We’ll continue to listen to your voice to build even better products in the future. Never Settle.

If you were planning to buy a used OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T, you should now consider the fact that it will not receive any future updates. Moreover, if you are already using one of the devices, you should take care of any software issues or security flaws through third-party sources. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.