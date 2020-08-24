Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Smashes the iPhone 11 Pro Max in Latest Drop Test – Video

Samsung's latest flagship of its Note lineup has been very well received. The company not only brought forward a revised, more seamless design but infused it with durable material to make it stronger than last year's model. In the latest drop test, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is compared against the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Which smartphone has the stronger glass to withstand the falls? Let's find out.

Gorilla Glass Victus Shows Immense Strength on Galaxy Note 20 Compared to iPhone 11 Pro Max in Latest Drop Test

Before Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 20 series, we covered the latest addition to the Gorilla Glass family - the Gorilla Glass Victus. The Victus was said to be 25 percent stronger and twice as much scratch resistant compared to its predecessor. While we suspect Apple will use the same glass in its upcoming iPhone 12 series but at this point in time, PhoneBuff as done a drop test comparison between the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the current iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Cover Display Gets Extra Protection Thanks to the Use of Gorilla Glass Victus

The iPhone 11 Pro Max features Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 which the company claims can withstand up to 16.m drops onto a rough surface. The Gorilla Glass Victus can stand up to 2m in comparison. Check out the video embedded below for more details on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra versus the iPhone 11 Pro Max drop test.

While the sandwiched glass is strong on both smartphones, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 11 Pro Max's back glass cracked on the very first fall. However, it is worth noting that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's back glass only cracked from the top left corner whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max's rear glass shattered entirely from all major points.

The front glass of the two smartphones is where things get interesting. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smashed the iPhone 11 Pro Max in the face drop test results. Again, the iPhone 11 Pro Max's display cracked on the very first fall. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, survived ten falls without even a single crack. The cracks on the back of the Note 20 Ultra stayed the same as well.

Apart from this, the Note 20 Ultra performed perfectly fine after the falls. The main camera on the iPhone 11 Pro Max stopped working after the initial falls. This makes us speculate if Apple will use the Gorilla Glass Victus on the upcoming iPhone 12 series. What do you think about the drop test comparison?