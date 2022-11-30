Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Officially Announced; Can Survive 1-Meter Concrete Drops

Your smartphone's screen might as well be one of the most important aspects of a phone and shattering it is not something that people would want to go through. Although tempered glass protectors have come a long way, a lot of people are still not in the favor of having these as they believe that these protectors disrupt the user experience. Well, Corning has just released the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 which should give you a bit more satisfaction as to your phone.

Your Next Phone Could Survive Some Severe Drops Thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 but We Would Not Suggest That

The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 has a new glass composition that should offer the same level of scratch resistance as the original model but this time around, with added drop protection against concrete and other rough surfaces.

Corning even offered a press release and talked about how the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 managed to come out unscathed out of a one-meter drop test on a simulated concrete surface. Corning seems pretty confident with the latest glass because the company has talked about how other manufacturers fail the same test.

You can see the simulated test below.

As far as the rollout is concerned, the good news is that your next smartphone might be sporting the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front as the company has mentioned in their press release that "expected to reach the market within the next few months."

Although the claims by Corning are very bold, I would not suggest that you are putting your phone through the same treatment as Corning has done in order to test the the Victus 2. Glass is glass, and it will scratch at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7 and more importantly, it will shatter eventually when hit by enough force.