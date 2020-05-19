Galaxy Note 20 Leak Reveals Information on Camera and Other Specs

The Galaxy Note 20 will be releasing this August if everything goes accordingly. This means that the time for all the leaks is here, and over the past couple of weeks, we have had our hands on a lot of information on the device and what the specifications are going to be this time around.

We have heard reports about how the Galaxy Note 20 will be shipping with the Exynos 992. There has been information on how only the Plus version will be getting the higher refresh rate screen. Other information that we received included how the Galaxy Note 20 series could ship with 16GB RAM. Additionally, we have also heard about how the Note 20 will be the first device from Samsung to use a new ultrasonic fingerprint reader which won't be just bigger but will also be able to detect multiple fingers at the same time.

OnePlus 8 Pro Will Have it Color Filter Camera Temporary Disabled

New Galaxy Note 20 Leaks Talk About Cameras, Battery, and Other Details

Needless to say, the Galaxy Note 20 is heavy on the leaks. We have some more information coming from Galaxy Club which talks about the battery capacity. As per the source, the Galaxy Note 20 will have 4,500 mAh battery like the Galaxy S20 Plus. But that is not it, there is more information on the cameras on the Galaxy Note 20. We are given a hint that the devices will use a 108-megapixel camera, same as the one you find on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, this one will be a new sensor that will assist in the focusing issues that were common in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The leaks also go on to talk about how the Galaxy Note 20 will be the first phone to feature LTPO display and variable refresh rate. Which should improve battery life by 15 to 20%. The source also shared two pictures of Note 20 which does reflect some on the design elements of the device.

You can look at the pictures that Ice Universe tweeted.

Below is the tweet about Ice Universe talking about the new sensor.

Galaxy Note20 + will still use 108mp HM1, but add a new sensor to assist in focusing and completely solve the focusing problem. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

Wavelet is an Excellent Android App That Lets You Optimize Your Headphones

The images reveal that the device looks a lot like the predecessor, the boxier design stays as well. So does the hole-punch camera and at this point, we are not surprised, at all.

Are you looking forward to the device launching in August? Let us know your thoughts.