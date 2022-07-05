Menu
Company

FSR 2.0 DLSS Mod Also Works with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Metro Exodus and More

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 5, 2022
FSR 2.0 to DLSS

Not long after AMD released the open source code of FSR 2.0, modder PotatoOfDoom surprised everyone with his NVIDIA DLSS to FSR 2.0 conversion mod made for Cyberpunk 2077. While not as good as a native implementation according to the creator, it provided a substantial improvement over the official FSR 1.0 implementation currently available in the game.

Moreover, it sparked hopes that other such mods would soon flourish to allow gamers to enjoy unofficial FSR 2.0 implementations in DLSS supported games. That's exactly what happened: we've since got a Dying Light 2 mod that is now being used as the base for modding FSR 2.0 in many other games, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Death Stranding, and Control (although we couldn't find any proof for the latter game despite some people mentioning it works).

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Red Dead Redemption 2 New Mod Brings Adds AMD FSR 2.0 Support For Massive Performance and Visual Improvements

The install instructions come from the AMD Reddit.

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition

Place the nvngx.dll in the Metro main folder where nvngx_dlss.dll is also present. Running the EnableSignatureOverride.reg is also required.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Place the nvngx.dll in the bin folder where nvngx_dlss.dll is also present. Running the EnableSignatureOverride.reg is also required.

Death Stranding

Place the nvngx.dll in the folder where nvngx_dlss.dll is also present. Running the EnableSignatureOverride.reg is also required.

AMD recently said FSR 2.0 was enjoying twice as fast adoption than NVIDIA DLSS, though they were referring to official implementations made by game developers. At this rate, there could be workarounds and mods for most DLSS games within weeks at the most, which is great news for non-RTX users as DLSS is now supported in over 180 games.

That said, there are some caveats. These DLSS to FSR 2.0 mods are far from perfect, suffering from inherent issues such as ghosting. Additionally, these mods cannot be used in online games without risking a ban.

Even so, they offer a significant image quality improvement over native FSR 1.0 implementations. Stay tuned for more reports on DLSS to FSR 2.0 mods.

Products mentioned in this post

Cyberpunk 2077
USD 27
Dying Light 2
USD 40
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
USD 23

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order