The Callisto Protocol Officially Partners with AMD, Likely Meaning no DLSS at Launch

It’s been fairly obvious The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance and AMD are cozy for a while, but today, the two announced an official partnership. According to AMD’s announcement, they will “power the development of The Callisto Protocol,” and we already know the game will support the latest tech like FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0). What this also likely means is that The Callisto Protocol will not support NVIDIA features like DLSS and DLAA at launch.

Survive to escape Black Iron Prison with the power of @AMD. Striking Distance Studios has partnered with AMD to power the development of The Callisto Protocol. Upgrade your PC now and #GameOnAMD when The Callisto Protocol launches later this year! — AMD Gaming (@AMDGaming) August 2, 2022

Does this mean NVIDIA goodies like DLSS will never come to The Callisto Protocol? Not necessarily. For instance, Horizon Zero Dawn, another AMD-sponsored title, added DLSS in a patch around 4 months after launch. Deathloop added it even quicker. So, you RTX card owners likely just have to be patient, but you’re allowed to be a little bit disappointed in the meantime.

Have you not been keeping tabs on The Callisto Protocol? Here’s the promising Dead Space successor’s official description…

Horror Engineering - The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield. Blending atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness and humanity, The game immerses players in a pulse-pounding story where unspeakable horrors lurk around every corner.

Master Brutal, Strategic Combat - The Callisto Protocol challenges players to master a thrilling blend of melee and ranged combat, including a unique gravity weapon once used by Black Iron guards to control the prison population. Players will be forced to get up close and personal with their grotesque opponents, hacking off limbs, blasting off legs, and getting creative with whatever is at their disposal to survive each life-or-death encounter.

Uncover the Secrets of the United Jupiter Company - Set on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol casts players as Jacob Lee, an inmate in Black Iron Prison. When an outbreak throws the moon into chaos, Jacob must face his darkest fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures that stalk him as he unravels the dark mysteries at the heart of the powerful United Jupiter Company.

Experience the Isolation of Jupiters’ Dead Moon - One of the most hostile, isolated environments in the universe, Callisto looms large over Jacob’s desperate struggle to survive. Players must not only contend with the horrors of Black Iron Prison, but also the centuries-old secrets that plague Jupiter’s long-dead moon, both above and below the surface.

The Callisto Protocol launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on December 2.