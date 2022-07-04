Menu
Red Dead Redemption 2 New Mod Brings Adds AMD FSR 2.0 Support For Massive Performance and Visual Improvements

Francesco De Meo
Jul 4, 2022
Red Dead Redemption 2

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod that has been shared online introduces AMD FSR 2.0 support to the game for massive performance and visual improvements.

The new mod, which is based on PotatoOfDoom's Cyberpunk 2077 FSR 2.0 mod replaces the game's NVIDIA DLSS implementation with FSR 2.0, bringing performance and visual improvements even to non-RTX cards.

Based on PotatoOfDoom's Cyberpunk 2077 FSR2.0 mod, this mod brings AMD's FideltyFX Super Resolution 2.0 to Red Dead Redemption 2; replacing its DLSS implementation. With similar-to-dlss performance gains and improved visual fidelity this mod is perfect if you struggle to run the game at your native resolution on a non-RTX graphics card.

Again, the implementation of this mod is based on PotatoOfDoom's Cyberpunk FSR 2.0 mod (Github) so updates concerning FSR 2.0 bugs will most likely be mainly handled by himself and the rest of the open-source community. I have simply made a loader for his mod and implemented the correct ViewMatrix offset!

You can view the source code for this project here.

A couple of screenshots have also been shared, showcasing the quality and performance settings available via the Red Dead Redemption 2 FSR 2.0 mod.

01-254
02-266
03-246
2 of 9

The Red Dead Redemption 2 FSR 2.0 mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Learn more about one of the best open-world games released in recent times by checking out Alessio's review.

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not be perfect, but its minor shortcomings are like tiny blemishes on a stunningly beautiful face. In a way, they only serve as a reminder of how this world isn't made for perfection. Every single aspect of the game will put you into the very shoes of an outlaw roaming America with his gang as they try to escape the law long enough to make the money needed to disappear for good. It's an epic, memorable and engrossing tale which also elevates the open world genre to new heights with the brand new interaction system, a cast of unforgettable characters and a ton of high-quality content to play for a long time.

