Menu
Company

Metro Exodus “FSRAA” Experiment Runs FSR 2.0 Without Upscaling with Impressive Results

Nathan Birch
Jul 7, 2022
Metro Exodus Sales

AMD recently released the source code for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0, and unsurprisingly, folks aren’t just waiting around for games to officially patch in support for the temporal upscaling tech. FSR 2.0 mods have been rolled out for Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2, and it turns out the latter also easily works with a host of other games including Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

Well, now some modders are going beyond implementing FSR 2.0 in games, they’re also tinkering with its functionality. Redditor Muddymind decided to alter the FSR 2.0 SDK to turn off upscaling. In theory, this would turn FSR into something more akin to NVIDIA’s Deep-Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA). For those unfamiliar, DLAA doesn’t focus on performance by upscaling a lower-res native image, but rather, starts with a full-resolution image and focuses on producing the best quality anti-aliased result.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
DLSS Now Available in 200 Games/Apps; Steelrising, The Lord of The Rings Gollum to Also Support RTX

Well, lo and behold, our Redditor’s simple experiment worked. By forcing FSR 2.0 to render at native resolution, he essentially created “FSRAA.” MuddyMind tested this FSRAA on Metro Exodus and the results were sharper, with fewer artifacts or jaggies than the latest version of DLSS, FSR 2.0 on Quality mode, or traditional temporal anti-aliasing. Here are several comparison images showing how “FSRAA” stacks up compared to DLSS 2.4.3, TAA, and more (image 1, image 2, image 3, image 4, image 5)

Considering these results, you have to wonder when AMD might roll out “FSRAA” officially (or whatever they would call it officially). Like DLAA, its audience will be somewhat niche, but it would be a nice option to have.

Again, this was achieved using the Dying Light 2 FSR 2.0 mod, which you can download here. Our Redditor simply made a change to a single line of code. What do you think? Interested in trying out “FSRAA” for yourself? Do you think something like this will be rolled out officially?

Products mentioned in this post

Cyberpunk 2077
USD 27
Dying Light 2
USD 40
Metro Exodus
USD 38

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order