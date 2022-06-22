AMD Makes FSR 2.0 ‘FidelityFX Super Resolution’ Open-Source, Source Code Officially Published

Along with the FSR 2 API, and the full C++ and HLSL source code behind it, you’ll also discover our Cauldron-based sample and comprehensive API documentation to help you with your integration. We put a lot of effort into the documentation to help developers with their integrations as much as possible, so you can add FSR 2 to your game or engine and really achieve the highest possible quality. Please check it out!

The version you’ll be downloading today from GitHub is v2.0.1, which reflects the ongoing improvements we’ve been making since you would have first seen FSR 2 in action earlier this year.

FSR 2 supports both DirectX 12 and Vulkan, with plugins for Unreal Engine 4.26/4.27 and Unreal Engine 5 due very soon. It will also be available through the Xbox Game Development Kit. We’ve also updated the FSR 2 page here on GPUOpen – you’ll find new screenshot comparisons and updated content.

Note that FSR 1 can still be exposed as its own upscaling option in addition to FSR 2 in-game titles. Both technologies have different characteristics which may be suitable for a wider range of platforms and user preferences. For example, our FSR 2 partner title DEATHLOOP exposes both.

Vulkan®.

Coming soon: Unreal Engine 4.26/4.27 and Unreal Engine 5 as a plugin from the Unreal Marketplace. Download the latest version - v2.0.1 FSR 2.0.1 API for integration.

API documentation including quick start checklist – it is strongly recommended to consult this to ensure best upscaling quality!

Full C++ and HLSL source provided via a library.

Samples provided for DirectX 12, and Vulkan.

We’re really excited to finally get the source code, docs, and the sample out to developers, so head over to our updated FSR 2 page now to see what’s new!