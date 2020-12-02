VR Game Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Gets Multiplayer Reveal

Virtual Reality gamers will have yet another potentially great moment before the year is over with the release of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

The first-person shooter title marks the return of EA's beloved military franchise after several years (the last installment was 2012's Medal of Honor: Warfighter). Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is being developed by Respawn Entertainment, with much of the core team credited for having worked in some capacity on 2002's Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, the franchise's peak to this day.

With the game, which will be compatible with Oculus Rift, Valve Index and HTC Vive devices, set to debut on December 12th, the developers shared the first look at multiplayer modes today. Check it out below.