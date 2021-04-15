Wasteland 3’s First Story Expansion, “The Battle of Steeltown,” Gets a June Release Date

Wasteland 3 hasn’t received a ton of DLC since launching last summer, but going to change, as the game’s first big story expansion lands in June. Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown adds a whole new industrial-themed area to explore, various robotic enemies, tweaks to the game’s core combat, and more. You can check out the first trailer for Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown, below.

Looks like a solid add-on! Here’s the official description for The Battle of Steeltown:

The towering factory complex of Steeltown manufactures all the tech that keeps Colorado running and the Patriarch in power—trucks, armor, weapons, and robots. But deliveries from Steeltown have stopped cold, and all the Patriarch is getting from Abigail Markham—Steeltown's leader—are excuses. When he sends the Rangers to investigate, they find the place is a powder keg with the fuse already lit. The workers are striking, bandits raid with impunity, and nobody is allowed through the gates, not even on the business of the Patriarch. Without help, Steeltown could crash and burn for good, and take Markham with it—but maybe that's just what it needs. The Rangers will have to decide that for themselves. Traverse the Steeltown manufacturing complex alone or in co-op in this epic narrative expansion. Take on challenging new quests, face off against new robotic enemies, and solve the mystery at the heart of Steeltown however you see fit.

Tactical combat is taken to new heights with new mechanics like devastating telegraphed attacks, stacking status effects, elemental shields, and non-lethal weapons—letting you solve Steeltown’s skirmishes in brand new ways.

Combat and gear scaling means that both new and returning players can enter Steeltown during their playthroughs for a level-appropriate challenge, with a story and cast of characters that adapt to the decisions you’ve already made.

The Battle of Steeltown expands the base game with new enemies, weapons, armor, and world map encounters.

Music Supervisor Mary Ramos and Composer Mark Morgan return with original scores and new post-apocalyptic inspired covers.

Wasteland 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Battle of Steeltown launches on June 3 and will set you back $14.