Frontier Is Working on a Warhammer Age of Sigmar RTS Due in 2023

Warhammer Age of Sigmar fans have a new videogame to look forward though, although it's quite a few years away.

Frontier Developments, the British studio known for the Elite franchise, Planet Coaster, Jurassic World Evolution, and Planet Zoo, announced the news on Friday in a press release.

David Braben, Frontier's Chief Executive, said:

We are delighted to announce this licence with Games Workshop. I personally think it's great news that two such well-established and world-class creative UK companies with global reach are collaborating on a new project. We look forward to working closely with the team at Games Workshop to bring the rich world of Warhammer Age of Sigmar to a wide audience through an immersive and accessible real-time strategy game on both PC and console. Our roadmap is looking stronger than ever, with two games from our internal developments for each of FY22 and FY23 and an exciting portfolio coming up from our third party publishing initiative, starting in FY21. I am incredibly proud of the positive reaction of our staff to the challenges of Covid-19 and would like to thank them all for their dedication. We were delighted to release Elite Dangerous: Fleet Carriers Beta and Planet Zoo: South America Pack before the Easter weekend as planned.

Jon Gillard, Global Head of Licensing at Games Workshop, added:

As Warhammer becomes an ever larger brand and our legions of fans around the world look for exciting ways to experience the splendour of our settings, we are always looking for the highest quality partners to work with. Frontier is just such a company, with an incredible heritage, and an innovative and highly polished development capability clearly demonstrated by their compelling vision for this game. This will be the first RTS set in the epic fantasy world of the Age of Sigmar, which is the kind of game that Warhammer and strategy fans have been clamouring for. We know that the team at Frontier are the perfect people to take on that great responsibility and do it justice.

The Warhammer Age of Sigmar game will release in the fiscal year 2023 for PC, console, and 'streaming platforms'. Meanwhile, Frontier will release Planet Coaster on consoles and a new paid expansion for Elite Dangerous in 2021, while 2022 will see the studio delivering the multi-platform release of a game based on an as-yet unrevealed major global IP as well as the licensed Formula 1 management game.