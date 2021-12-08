Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Is a New PvE Multiplayer RPG Virtual World Coming to PC, Consoles and Mobile

Games Workshop Group and Nexon have reached a new licensing agreement for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. This agreement is going to allow for the development and publishing of a new Virtual World based on the popular fantasy game franchise mentioned previously. Unfortunately, the terms of the agreement or the release date of this new virtual world have not been disclosed.

Colin Robinson, the Vice President of Development Partnerships at Nexon, had the following to say:

Under the creative direction of Games Workshop, Warhammer has become one of the world's most exciting and popular game franchises, and Nexon is the global leader in developing Virtual Worlds. We look forward to extending this legacy that will bring the creative excellence of Warhammer to a Virtual World for PC, consoles, and mobile platforms.

As the statement says, this new venture is going to come to PC, Consoles, and mobile devices. It's going to be built on the legacy of Age of Sigmar and it will feature a socially interactive player-versus-environment world supported by Nexon's world-class Live Operations. This will also sustain the game with new content and services.

Jon Gillard, Head of Global Licensing for Games Workshop, had the following to add:

As one of the world's largest game publishers, Nexon is the ideal long-term strategic partner to bring Warhammer: Age of Sigmar to life in a unique new way that will appeal to gamers the world over. Nexon's world-class Live Operations and infrastructure offers exciting opportunities for engaging current and new Warhammer fans in this massive universe. We're really excited to see the fruits of this collaboration over the coming years.

The game takes place during an era of war. The Mortal Realms have been despoiled. Ravaged by the followers of the Chaos Gods, they stand on the brink of destruction. Players will command the war hosts of the God-king Sigmar and his allies as they fight to reignite hope and bring order back to the realms.

Each season, players will collect characters and enter new realms. Each character comes with unique options, stories, and gameplay. Players will be able to customize their characters and work cooperatively to guide how sections of the Realms are retaken.

In other Warhammer-related news, Warhammer 40K Battlesector has been confirmed to come to Xbox and Playstation and has been available since December 2. As you might imagine, the game will also release on Xbox Game Pass for both consoles and PC. The game is also available as a Game Pass title from Day One.