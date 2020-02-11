Forza Street to Make an Appearance on the Galaxy Store Soon

It has become somewhat of a ritual for Samsung to make some gaming-related announcements alongside its flagship release. Fortnite Mobile for Android made its debut alongside the Galaxy Note 9. Galaxy S10 and Note 10 users got an exclusive skin and now, Samsung has announced that it has collaborated with Xbox and will release Forza Street on the Galaxy Store soon.

Forza Street was one of the few remaining Microsoft 'exclusives' that wasn't available on any platform. It is your garden variety racing game that has been popular among fans for quite some time. It will remain exclusive to the Galaxy Store for some time, before making its way to the Google Play Store. Just like Fortnite Mobile for Android, Forza Street will be under several layers of security to prevent any sideload shenanigans.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Specs In-Depth Comparison

It'll be interesting to see how Forza Street looks on the Galaxy S20 series' buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate displays. Samsung panels are already one of the best in the world when it comes to color reproduction, and experiencing a visually intensive title such as Forza on it is something we look forward to. Even the 'base' Galaxy S20 should make short work of the most modern-day games and can serve as an excellent 'gaming smartphone' - minus the gamer-y aesthetic.

Samsung and Xbox reportedly working together on a cloud gaming endeavor

Microsoft and Samsung seem to have taken an affinity to each other, as was demonstrated at the Galaxy Note 10 launch event. David Park, Samsung's director of strategy, said on stage that the company is working with Xbox on a "premium cloud-based game streaming experience," without divulging much in the way of details. Both companies are already working on some form of cloud gaming services. Samsung could stand to bolster its PlayGalaxy Link game streaming service with Microsoft's Project xCloud. We should know more about this in the coming months.