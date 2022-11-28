Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event will be Held in Early 2023

2022 is finally coming to an end and throughout the year, we have had the chance to look at some excellent smartphones from the likes of Samsung, Apple, Vivo, and more. However, it is time that we are preparing for the next big thing, starting with the Galaxy S23 series, which has been making the rounds of the rumor mill for some time now.

Galaxy Unpacked 2023 for the Galaxy S23 Will be In-Person in February 2023

As expected, Samsung is going to host the most glamorous unpacked event for the Galaxy S23 family for the simplest reason--this S lineup is the company's foundation that is used to build other smartphones including the ones found in the Z and A lineup. So, it is only fair that the South Korean firm is focusing entirely on it.

The latest information we have suggests that the Galaxy S23 series is going to be unveiled sometime early in February 2023. This does stay true to Samsung's habit of releasing phones in the first quarter of every year. The best thing is that Samsung will be holding an in-person event in San Francisco and since we are out of the pandemic, the launch clearly looks like it is going to be big.

Sadly, the source has not given us the exact date but given how February is not that far, we are going to be hearing more about the upcoming phones in the coming months. So, stay tuned for that.

The Galaxy S23 series is shaping up to be an exciting lineup of phones. I have a feeling that the base models are going to be minor upgrades over the previous generation but the Ultra variant will be Samsung's star considering how you are getting a 1-inch, 200-megapixel sensor with 50-megapixel mode. All devices are going to be packing Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in every single region. Sadly, there will not be a major change in terms of the design, but the Galaxy S22 series already looks excellent, so there is not much to complain about here.

Are you excited about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series? Let us know what your thoughts are.