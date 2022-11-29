Galaxy S23 Case and Color Options Leaked

If all the information we have holds true, then the Galaxy S23 series is going to go official sometime in February, and as always, Samsung is going to launch some new accessories with the phones, as well. Firstly, we will be getting the official cases that Samsung has a habit of releasing, and sometimes, these cases do make their way to the preorder bonus, as well (I got the leather case with my Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder). Now, the latest information has shed light on the cases and their corresponding colors, which can double up as the colors of the phones, too.

The Galaxy S23 Series Is To Be Available in Conventional Colors Without Anything Special

The leak is coming from rquandt who's shared a list of cases and the colors that will be available for the Galaxy S23 series. Ideally, the colors in these cases have to correspond with the phone colors, so your guess is as good as mine at this point.

Leather Cover : Camel, Black, Green

: Camel, Black, Green Silicone Cover with Strap : Black, White

: Black, White Silicone Cover : Khaki, Navy, Orange, Cotton, Violet

: Khaki, Navy, Orange, Cotton, Violet Frame Cover : Black, White

: Black, White Clear View Cover : Black, Violet, Khaki, Creme

: Black, Violet, Khaki, Creme Transparent Cover Ultrafine

Furthermore, Quandt has also revealed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have its S pen in Black, Green, Rose, and Beige, which necessarily confirms the color of the device as well.

The one important bit to know here is that according to the source, the list is not "necessarily complete," this means that we can expect some last-minute changes or some surprises from Samsung.

Samsung normally has a habit of introducing some really nice colors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Burgundy color is among the best that Samsung has worked on, so I am looking forward to what the Galaxy S23 series brings to the table.

In addition to that, Samsung is also working on a new power bank in beige color. The power bank will have 10,000 mAh and can be charged at 25W super-fast charging. At the time of writing, we do not have more details