Samsung Accidentally Revealed The Galaxy Unpacked Event Date For The Galaxy S23 Series

The Galaxy S23 series was rumored to launch in the first week of February, but thanks to a mistake committed by Samsung, we now know when the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be held. The date was revealed through a poster, and though the evidence has been deleted, the internet is full of fast-paced individuals that will make the most of an available opportunity.

Galaxy Unpacked event date for the Galaxy S23 family is said to be February 1

Samsung was previously rumored to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in late February because it was undecided on the Galaxy S23’s pricing. Fortunately for us, the company’s official Colombia website made a huge error, revealing that February 1 is when the event is scheduled to take place. The teaser below does not divulge a whole lot of information other than the event date.

However, the leaves on the top left corner indicate which color Samsung might choose for its Galaxy S23 series. Just yesterday, we talked about four finishes arriving for each Galaxy S23 model, and Misty Lilac was one of them, so while the leaves do not match the same color tone, it does match the information somewhat. There are also three camera sensors shown in the poster, which can suggest the minimum number of sensors arriving to each Galaxy S23 model.

It is likely that Samsung will start taking pre-orders of its Galaxy S23 as soon as its Galaxy Unpacked event concludes, meaning that early adopters will get an opportunity to obtain some freebies with their purchase. During the company’s last Galaxy Unpacked keynote, where the Galaxy S22 series was unveiled on February 9, Samsung officially launched the three models on February 25.

Going by the aforementioned dates, we predict that Samsung will officially release the Galaxy S23 range two weeks after the event has finished. In this case, the date would be February 15. Then again, Samsung could attempt to cover some lost ground from its competitors, such as Apple, by choosing to release these handsets earlier. As always, we will find out when the company’s 2023 Galaxy Unpacked kicks off, so stay tuned.