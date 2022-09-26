Menu
Company

Forza Horizon 5 is Finally Getting DLSS Support, but DLSS 3 isn’t Quite a Lock

Nathan Birch
Sep 26, 2022, 12:02 PM EDT
Forza Horizon 5 Steam Winter Sale

Last week, NVIDIA rolled out their latest GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs as well as their latest DLSS 3 upscaling and performance-enhancing tech. NVIDIA used a handful of games to show off DLSS 3, including Marvel’s Spider-Man and Microsoft Flight Simulator, but it seems there’s another major game that may possibly use it – Forza Horizon 5.

While a big announcement wasn’t made, the promo page for NVIDIA's new RTX 4090 card includes the following chart…

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
343i Partner Certain Affinity Has Been Working on Something “Big” and “Unannounced” for Halo Infinite For the Past 2 Years
Forza Horizon 5

As you can see, the chart shows Forza Horizon 5, with the light-green part of the bar indicating the performance boost the game will get with DLSS. Forza Horizon 5 getting DLSS at all is an announcement, as it doesn’t yet support the tech. Now, the big question – will FH5 support DLSS 3? The chart’s fine print mentions frame generation, which is a tech exclusive to DLSS 3, but the fine print also uses the term “when applicable” multiple times, implying not all the games on the chart will use the latest DLSS tech. In fact, we know Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t using the tech.

So, is DLSS coming to Forza Horizon 5? It seems so. Is it going to be the latest DLSS 3 support? That’s not a lock. If Playground Games is going to add DLSS to FH5, it would be somewhat odd for them not to take advantage of the best-possible tech, but who knows? We'll update you if and when more info is available.

Missed out on Forza Horizon 5? Wccftech’s Chris Wray very highly recommended the game in his full 9.5 out of 10 review

“Forza Horizon 5 is yet another step up for the series and arguably the best racing game ever made. Offering a host of content across a fantastic representation of Mexico, its varied terrain and scenery, there's so much to explore and race. A massive roster of cars will perform all of these, each feeling different from the others. All in all, it's impossible not to recommend this for anybody, regardless of them being a fan of racing games or not, as this is that good.”

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Products mentioned in this post

Forza Horizon 5
USD 37
Red Dead Redemption 2
USD 28
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order