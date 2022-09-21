Menu
DLSS 3 Games Will Also Offer DLSS 2 + Reflex for Previous RTX Series, NVIDIA Confirms

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 21, 2022, 04:00 AM EDT
DLSS 3

Among the many announcements made yesterday as part of the special GeForce Beyond broadcast, NVIDIA DLSS 3 stood out as the next evolution in the Deep Learning Super Sampling technology that first debuted back in 2018.

The new version of DLSS takes advantage of the hardware feature called Optical Flow Accelerator available in the GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs. According to NVIDIA, this feeds pixel motion data from subsequent frames to the DLSS 3 Frame Generation neural network, generating new frames on the GPU and even ensuring performance accelerates in CPU-bound game scenarios.

While the Optical Flow Accelerator has been originally introduced with the Turing architecture, NVIDIA's VP of Applied Deep Learning Research Bryan Catanzaro explained that it has received major improvements with Ada Lovelace.

As such, DLSS 3 won't be available on previous GeForce RTX graphics cards from the 2000 or 3000 series. The news also sparked speculation among NVIDIA users on whether the announced 35 DLSS 3 supported games (full list below) would support DLSS 2 as well; would they be left out entirely from now on?

Luckily, that won't be the case, as confirmed by NVIDIA's AndyBNV in a post published on the ResetEra board.

When a DLSS 3 game comes out, and you own a GeForce RTX 30 Series or 20 Series graphics card or laptop, you can use DLSS 2 Super Resolution in that title.

This is the same Super Resolution technology available in over 200 games and apps.

There's also a benefit for every GeForce RTX GPU: DLSS 3 comes packaged with NVIDIA Reflex, which works on all generations of GeForce RTX GPUs, and also some older GTX series.

So if you own a GeForce RTX 30 or 20 Series, you would get DLSS 2 + Reflex. Even if a game is labeled as a "DLSS 3 Game".

By the way, NVIDIA also announced that Reflex will be soon added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Cyberpunk 2077, and SUPER PEOPLE, while Overwatch 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will have it ready when they launch.

For more about DLSS 3 and the GeForce RTX 4000 series, stay tuned on Wccftech.

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Atomic Heart
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Bright Memory: Infinite
  • Chernobylite
  • Conqueror's Blade
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dakar Rally
  • Deliver Us Mars
  • Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • F1 22
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
  • Frostbite Engine
  • HITMAN 3
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • ICARUS
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Justice
  • Loopmancer
  • Marauders
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Midnight Ghost Hunt
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • NVIDIA Omniverse
  • NVIDIA Racer RTX
  • PERISH
  • Portal with RTX
  • Ripout
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Scathe
  • Sword and Fairy 7
  • SYNCED
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • THRONE AND LIBERTY
  • Tower of Fantasy
  • Unity
  • Unreal Engine 4 & 5
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

